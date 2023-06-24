I was taken aback this week when I saw a tiny black bug with bright white spots on the windowsill in my kitchen. I knew immediately the nymph was a spotted lanternfly, an invasive species that has recently become a cause for alarm in our area as these voracious pests can wreak significant ecological and economic damage.

Native to Asia, spotted lanternflies (Lycorma delicatula) were first found on trees in Pennsylvania in 2014 and now pose a serious threat to many crops and a wide range of trees, including some in our own yards. They feed on the sap of certain plants, causing wilting, dieback, and even death in severe cases. Furthermore, their excretions, known as honeydew, encourage the growth of sooty mold, which can further harm plants and hinder photosynthesis.

