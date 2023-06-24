I was taken aback this week when I saw a tiny black bug with bright white spots on the windowsill in my kitchen. I knew immediately the nymph was a spotted lanternfly, an invasive species that has recently become a cause for alarm in our area as these voracious pests can wreak significant ecological and economic damage.
Native to Asia, spotted lanternflies (Lycorma delicatula) were first found on trees in Pennsylvania in 2014 and now pose a serious threat to many crops and a wide range of trees, including some in our own yards. They feed on the sap of certain plants, causing wilting, dieback, and even death in severe cases. Furthermore, their excretions, known as honeydew, encourage the growth of sooty mold, which can further harm plants and hinder photosynthesis.
These insects feed on fruit trees, grapevines, deciduous and ornamental trees, making them a formidable threat to vineyards, orchards and many of the plants we buy at nurseries; the trees and plants suffer severe losses due to the pests’ relentless feeding. In Pennsylvania, the spotted lanternfly has cost the state’s economy millions of dollars in damages.
As the species has arrived in our area, it’s time to take action to develop effective strategies to control and eradicate these invasive pests. Public awareness campaigns are emerging to educate communities about the spotted lanternflies’ appearance, life cycle, and the importance of reporting sightings to authorities. To help reduce populations, experts are urging individuals or landscapers to join in a collective effort to mitigate the threat by removing and destroying egg masses, pruning infested plants, installing sticky band traps or killing them on sight. Yes, you should squash them, but because they are hoppers, which scatter rapidly when disturbed, they may be hard to target.
There also are recipes for sprays that are harmless to humans but lethal to spotted lanternflies in any stage. Undiluted vinegar in a spray bottle is one to try as long as you are careful not to get it on any greenery. A 1/4 cup of dishwashing liquid mixed in a quart of water and a tablespoon of vegetable oil is another option, as soapy water will suffocate the bugs. Alternatively, you could plant milkweed in your yard, as it attracts lanternflies and its sap poisons them. The invasive and highly aggressive Tree of Heaven (see images at https://extension.psu.edu/tree-of-heaven) is the spotted lanternfly’s preferred host plant, so ask your landscaper to get rid of any that’s growing on your property.
A concerted effort is vital in combating this insect. We urge our local nature centers and conservation groups to conduct educational programs, workshops and outreach initiatives to raise awareness and provide resources to homeowners, businesses and other community organizations. Together, we can create a network of vigilant individuals committed to eradicating this pest from our landscapes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.