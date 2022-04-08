The news of Scarsdale Schools’ IRS problems broke March 30 during a special meeting of the school board, and more details came to light in a carefully crafted statement read by the board president April 4. In short, a payroll tax payment “keying error” and later an “unrelated error” resulted in IRS penalties and interest totaling $1.7 million. The IRS also filed a $1.3 million federal tax lien against the district.
This may have started from a minor error, but it spiraled out of control as quarterly payroll tax payments the district made in 2020 were allocated by the IRS to the next quarter and listed as an overpayment. This left the on-time quarterly payroll tax payments to be viewed as being in arrears.
The district officials say they have been working with the IRS to dig out of the mess, and the school board says it’s reviewing the district’s auditing and payment processes. Meanwhile, the district seems confident it all will be cleared up and the IRS will refund an overpayment. The anticipation of that favorable outcome is apparently why the business office recorded the more than $800,000 payment to the IRS for taxes due as an account receivable. Although the district confirmed that its auditors said this was an acceptable accounting practice, it would behoove the district to explain how this works, for those of us who are not CPAs.
But whether it’s resolved in Scarsdale’s favor or not, we share the community members’ outrage at the lack of transparency, a recurring theme in this administration. People are incensed that no details were given about how this happened and why the board and the community weren’t told about it back in 2021 when the district administration apparently started to sort it all out. The superintendent, who by contract is responsible for keeping the board informed of all financial matters, should have been forthright from the moment he read the notice from the IRS. The apparent naivety on Hagerman’s part that he could internally handle and resolve the situation with the IRS, and no one would be the wiser, is stunning.
It would be irresponsible to jump to any conclusions about why Hagerman made such choices. So he must tell us. There is a lot he needs to explain and clarify, including the exact date in June 2021 when he learned about the IRS’ intent to levy the district. Why does this matter — beyond the fact that he didn’t share this with the school board until March 2022, nine months later? Because in June of 2021, he was negotiating with the school board for the extension of his contract. What did he know and when did he know it? We need to know if the June 2021 letter was the first correspondence received by the district from the IRS on the matter.
We also need to know why the district’s auditors didn’t point out any of this in their final report for the fiscal year. And what was the additional, unrelated, mistake that was made by district staff in the third quarter 2021 filing of the district’s payroll tax return to the federal government? We expect that the deeper we dig the more unanswered questions will come up. There may be logical — and acceptable — answers, but the district is entitled to a full accounting.
If the possibility of litigation or the district’s legal advisors restricted the sharing of information with the community, the superintendent still needed to inform the board, which has fiduciary responsibility and oversight of our tax dollars. The fact that the school board members were kept in the dark for nine months is unconscionable. They should call for the superintendent — who is expected to leave at the end of June anyway — to step down immediately, not because there were errors, but because his administration kept silent.
Public servants and the people whom they hire must act with transparency and not withhold or conceal anything, especially fiduciary information. This district has suffered a loss of trust between its trustees and its stakeholders on several fronts in recent years. It’s time to close the trust gap and build anew. Dr. Drew Patrick says he’s ready and excited to take the helm as interim superintendent. Let him start tomorrow.
