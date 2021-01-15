This week, New York State started rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine to people age 65 and older. The state is directing eligible people to a newly launched website to sign up to receive the vaccines at various locations, including the Westchester County Center in White Plains. The rollout has presented a technology challenge for elderly people, who are not equipped to sign up online. In addition to the fact that the website keeps crashing and many of the dates are filling up fast, many elderly people do not have smartphones or email addresses. The sign-up process is riddled with email verification codes and passwords, and involves some knowledge of technology that many seniors lack.
I encountered this problem firsthand when I tried to sign up my grandmother through the New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Finder website, which has locations throughout the city. Using two phones and one computer, I was successfully able to sign up my grandmother to receive the vaccine this week. I soon started signing up many of my grandmother’s friends, who were also struggling to make appointments. I quickly realized how many senior citizens are struggling with the vaccination sign-up process.
I am pretty tech-savvy, but I had difficulty navigating the site. Many elderly people do not have family members to help them with this arduous task. Something so crucial to our health and important to our society should not be so difficult to do.
This experience led me to create Vax Helpers, a free community service to help elderly people eligible for the vaccine to make appointments online. Vax Helpers acts as a tech support service and we have already signed up a handful of grateful senior citizens.
I received so many calls that I enlisted some of my friends from Scarsdale High School to help me. Samantha Friedland created flyers, found places to spread the word, and organized documents so we can teach other friends how to help others sign up for the vaccine.
We want to spread the word about Vax Helpers so that we can assist more senior citizens in getting access to the vaccine. Using the patient’s basic personal information to sign up, we are usually able to set up an appointment and provide the appointment information within 24 hours. Senior citizens can reach out to me at 914-574-7863 to learn more about the service.
Helping senior citizens sign up to receive the vaccine has been extremely rewarding for me. Everyone we have helped has been so grateful for our help. This is a first step toward regaining normalcy in our lives. Knowing that I am helping people who have been isolated for so long to be able to visit with friends and family once they receive the vaccine has been extremely gratifying for me. I personally can’t wait to see my own grandmother closer than 6 feet apart!
JULIETTE SILK
Burgess Road
Scarsdale High School, Class of 2021
