This past Monday, coordinated efforts by multiple police officers, Scarsdale’s neighborhood associations and Scarsdale Village’s public alert system brought a dramatic manhunt to a safe conclusion.
Police had chased a stolen car being driven north on the Hutchinson River Parkway from Mount Vernon. Upon sideswiping another car, the driver left the stolen car and ran off. Simply because of the bad luck that a Scarsdale exit is where the car thief crashed and fled on foot, an hourslong manhunt unfolded in Quaker Ridge.
Westchester County police saw the suspect in the vicinity of Griffen Avenue and Mamaroneck Road. Several hours later, a resident spotted him and alerted police, who apprehended and arrested the suspect. He was unarmed at that time, but police said they found a stolen MAC-10 in the abandoned car.
A MAC-10 — Military Armament Corporation Model 10 — is a fully automatic submachine gun. It’s frightening to imagine what could have happened if the suspect had been carrying that weapon while running from law enforcement, felt cornered and opened fire. We dodged a major bullet and we owe a huge debt of gratitude to the Scarsdale police, Mamaroneck, New Rochelle, Westchester County police, the FBI, and the County’s Aviation and Canine units.
We also owe a huge “thank you” to the village officials for keeping residents informed throughout the dramatic event. The village sent out press releases, Twitter alerts and robocalls to advise the community of the situation and to ask residents to notify police if they saw any suspicious persons around Weaver Street, Mamaroneck and Palmer roads, and Griffen Avenue.
Village Manager Robert Cole said they used geographic fencing to focus the robocalls on residents within the search area. But some residents within that zone didn’t receive the calls, and the village is investigating. Cole said a “broad after-action review” will help determine “what went well during the event and aspects of our response and public communications that would benefit from modification.” The village also is planning to distribute a press release advising residents of how to update their contact information and preferences in its robocall system, which is provided by BlackBoard Connect.
This incident demonstrates how important it is to sign up to receive village alerts at scarsdale.com — simply click the E-Notifications icon and then scroll down to the bottom of the page to subscribe. The system will send an email asking you to confirm your subscription, so be sure to take that step or you will not be subscribed. Additionally, residents can follow village Twitter messages at @ScarsdaleGov.
Mayor Justin Arest has assured the community that the “after-action review” is already underway to assess the effectiveness of the alert systems and the village manager’s office will be working on ways to reach residents and encourage them to confirm that their current contact information is registered on the village’s emergency notification system. In addition to sending a postcard to every address in the village with instructions on how to register for notifications, the mayor said the village board would consider other measures to improve communications with residents.
