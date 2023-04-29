This past Monday, coordinated efforts by multiple police officers, Scarsdale’s neighborhood associations and Scarsdale Village’s public alert system brought a dramatic manhunt to a safe conclusion.

Police had chased a stolen car being driven north on the Hutchinson River Parkway from Mount Vernon. Upon sideswiping another car, the driver left the stolen car and ran off. Simply because of the bad luck that a Scarsdale exit is where the car thief crashed and fled on foot, an hourslong manhunt unfolded in Quaker Ridge.

