Wednesday, Sept. 22, was the first day of fall, but the temperature made the advent of autumn feel more like a summer day. Not surprisingly, the I Love New York fall foliage map still shows the leaves remain green in our area. But avid leaf-peepers should keep an eye on the color-coded map, which is updated every Wednesday on the I Love New York Facebook and Instagram accounts, and on the I Love New York website. The first report posted on Sept. 1 garnered tens of thousands of “likes” on Instagram, which indicates how passionately people embrace the turning of the leaves.
In addition to the changing leaves, a variety of annual events define the season in Scarsdale. But last fall, due to the pandemic, many of our beloved traditions were canceled. This year, despite the delta variant of the coronavirus, which is keeping many of us on edge, a lot of our beloved traditions are back, with health and safety protocols, such as masks and/or social distancing requirements, in place.
Last weekend, Sept. 18, the Scarsdale Art Show returned after taking a pandemic-induced hiatus last year. Thanks to the beautiful weather, the show enjoyed a decent turnout — about the same as previous years — though fewer artists were involved. Residents stopped by to check out the art, while on the way to restaurants and shopping at village businesses.
Last year the annual fall festival and life-size scarecrow making contest — an event held outdoors for small groups, i.e., family-based pods — took place despite the pandemic. It returns again this year on Saturday, Oct. 2, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Scarsdale pool complex, 311 Mamaroneck Road. Admission is $50 per family of four, which includes the stuffing for one scarecrow, food and drinks, deejay entertainment, a photo booth, animals from the Weinberg Nature Center and crafts. Additional family members are $5 each. The fees bring a meaningful boost to the Scarsdale rec department and Weinberg Nature Center coffers.
The following day, Sunday, Oct. 3, the Scarsdale Concours d’Elegance, featuring classic car owners showing off their prized autos and chatting about them with admirers, returns after being canceled last fall. The Concours is one of the village’s most popular spectator events, with attendance that runs between 1,500 and 2,000 people when the weather is good. It has also proven to be a major force for good causes, having generated a total of $430,000 for local charities since it began in 2003.
The organizers of the Concours car show said they think the community is ready for big events held outdoors with live music and food. As lead point person Andy Albert said, “People are excited to get back out and go to a show. It’s been a long year for everybody.”
Also coming up, Scarsdale Woman’s Club at 37 Drake Road will hold Operation Bookshelf — Saturday, Oct. 2 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 3 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. — featuring thousands of books organized into 50-plus subject areas, both inside and outside. Volunteers will help find your favorite author or topic. There’s also a thrift sale of women’s, men’s and children’s clothing, shoes, handbags; linens, china, silver, crystal, small appliances, bric-a-brac, jewelry, artwork, toys and lamps. All proceeds support SWC charities.
By the end of October, we’ll be anticipating the rec department’s annual Halloween window painting contest in the village and our other business districts. We’ll look forward to the annual bat and owl prowl at the Weinberg Nature Center, and the return of the annual Halloween costume parade in Chase Park — with masks both scary and protective.
Admittedly, fall is not what it was before the pandemic. Neither is much else. Nevertheless, the gradual return to the old normal is welcome, especially during the season when being outdoors is so special — and colorful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.