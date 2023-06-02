As part of our Memorial Day coverage in this week’s issue, we add the words of the 19th century American poet, Henry Wadsworth Longfellow. He wrote this poem in 1882 shortly before he died, and 14 years after the first holiday, known initially as Decoration Day, was observed at Arlington National Cemetery, where the graves of 20,000 fallen soldiers were decorated with flowers.
Sleep, comrades, sleep and rest
On this Field of the Grounded Arms,
Where foes no more molest,
Nor sentry’s shot alarms!
Ye have slept on the ground before,
At the cannon’s sudden roar,
Or the drum’s redoubling beat.
But in this camp of Death
No sound your slumber breaks;
Here is no fevered breath,
No wound that bleeds and aches.
The shouts of battle cease,
Rest, comrades, rest and sleep!
The thoughts of men shall be
Your rest from danger free.
Your silent tents of green
We deck with fragrant flowers;
Yours has the suffering been,
The memory shall be ours.
