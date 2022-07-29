The economic indicators are all lining up. The message they’re giving is: further slowdown ahead.
On Wednesday, July 27, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 0.75 percentage points, its fourth increase of the year. It also signaled that more rate hikes will be necessary to cool sky-high inflation. On Thursday, July 28, the Commerce Department reported that the economy contracted again for the second straight quarter.
Whether or not we’re already in a recession, it’s clear the fantastic growth rate of the last year or more as the country emerged from the pandemic’s grip is a thing of the past.
Local officials making budget decisions in Scarsdale have shown a tendency in recent years, at least, to base their future spending and revenue plans on conservative economic assumptions. Now, with the warning signs flashing yellow, maybe even red, their continued cautious approach is even more essential.
The usual challenges of making ends meet under the state tax cap grow even more difficult in this type of environment, with rising costs and the potential for diminishing tax revenues. Increases in the cost of living put upward pressure on wage clauses during collective bargaining with school and village employees. At the same time, lower levels of housing and shopping activity might reduce mortgage and sales taxes revenues.
After two-plus years of sky-high sales and price gains in the housing market, the outlook for residential sales could weaken as interest rates rise and buyers become more uncertain about the overall economy.
Sales tax collection, for its part, has been holding up. Earlier this month, Scarsdale reported 2022 sales tax receipts year to date ($4.2 million) exceeded its budget by $895,000, and grew 18% over the prior year for two consecutive years. Though shoppers continue to make purchases at a steady clip, some analysts think rising prices are a major factor in the higher tax receipts. At some point, higher prices could discourage shoppers, which, in turn, could depress local sales tax receipts. The uncertainty continues. Stay tuned.
