The economic indicators are all lining up. The message they’re giving is: further slowdown ahead.

On Wednesday, July 27, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 0.75 percentage points, its fourth increase of the year. It also signaled that more rate hikes will be necessary to cool sky-high inflation. On Thursday, July 28, the Commerce Department reported that the economy contracted again for the second straight quarter.

