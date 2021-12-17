With the Dec. 31 deadline looming, a quarter of the towns in New York and a third of its villages have opted not to allow marijuana dispensaries when the sale of marijuana to users age 21 and over becomes legal in the state next year. Slightly more municipalities have opted out of consumption sites. Most cities in New York, however, have decided to allow pot businesses, according to the Rockefeller Institute of Government.
On Tuesday, Dec. 14, after a robust process of engagement and analysis, including a public hearing last month, public comment at village board meetings and reams of email input received from the community, the Scarsdale Board of Trustees voted 5-2 to block local marijuana businesses, at least for now.
Trustees Karen Brew and Lena Crandall voted in favor of allowing dispensaries, and Trustee Jonathan Lewis said he would have as well, if not for the option to later opt in at any time.
We support the trustees’ “wait and see” approach. They were rightly concerned about going forward before the state Office of Cannabis Management provides more information about the restrictions or regulations for licensing and selling marijuana products, which is set to begin in 2022. By opting out now, Scarsdale can still revisit options for allowing marijuana sales in the future, whereas choosing to opt-in would have paved the way for pot purveyors, though they’d have to abide by the zoning restrictions set forth by the state law, which prohibit cannabis businesses from operating within 500 feet of schools and within 200 feet of houses of worship.
Meanwhile, the Greenburgh Town Board voted 4-1 Monday, Dec. 13, to allow dispensaries but voted 5-0 to block lounges and other marijuana consumption venues. Town Supervisor Paul Feiner was opposed to both options, and said he preferred to hold off on the opt-in decision for the time being in order to assess how legalized marijuana selling plays out in other communities. We agree with his concern about the impact on local police enforcement and public safety, since there is no reliable test for cannabis equivalent to the testing commonly used for alcohol when someone is suspected of driving under the influence.
The Greenburgh board’s decision reflects the feedback received from the diverse community it serves, but potentially impacts Scarsdale as well in both negative and positive ways. The upside is that responsible adult users of marijuana from Scarsdale could easily get to and patronize dispensaries on East Hartsdale or Central Park avenues, which are both part of unincorporated Greenburgh. But a potential downside, of course, is that the businesses could become a source for underage users to get pot illegally, as they sometimes do with alcohol. It will be up to our law enforcers, parents and peers to keep that in check, wherever marijuana businesses are located near or far.
In addition to blocking the sale of marijuana in the village, Scarsdale’s trustees also voted 7-0 to approve a tough new law that restricts smoking – all smoking – on village property. That means no vaping, no tobacco or e-cigarettes, and of course, no puffing of pot on local streets, sidewalks or parks. The point is to keep marijuana smoking private and to keep village spaces free of all types of smoke. While secondhand smoke from tobacco and many vape products poses significant health risks to the heart and lungs, secondhand marijuana smoke contains many of the same toxic and cancer-causing chemicals found in tobacco smoke and contains some of those chemicals in higher amounts, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC reports “secondhand marijuana smoke also contains tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the compound responsible for most of marijuana’s psychoactive effects (or the high). The THC can be passed to infants and children through secondhand smoke.”
As Trustee Lena Crandall pointed out, the success of the smoking ban depends on the village’s diligence in enforcing the new law. The village must make sure the public is aware of the expanded restrictions, with broad messaging to residents about health concerns, and the village must be diligent and persistent in ticketing violators. We will keep track and we will hold them accountable to ensure that this important new measure isn’t just a lot of smoke and mirrors.
