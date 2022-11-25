It’s Thanksgiving weekend, and there is much to be grateful for.
Let’s start on a point that bears special meaning for those of us in community journalism. Our freedom to report stories and express our opinions in editorials is not something we take for granted. To the contrary, it is a liberty we value more than ever in a world where those who probe and question are increasingly silenced, attacked and imprisoned.
Also high on this year’s list of things to be thankful for is the right to vote and to have our votes counted in free and fair elections.
There are many events, organizations and people that give us cause to celebrate and say thanks. We have space to mention a few of them, in no particular order.
— Getting the upper hand over the COVID-19 pandemic (at least for now), with the easing of school restrictions that were so daunting for parents, teachers and students. Cases peaked last January, which seems like ancient history. Our routines have largely returned to normal.
— The dozens of dedicated volunteers who serve on Scarsdale’s boards and councils, commissions and committees.
— Community members who threw their hats into the ring and ran for school and village board seats.
— Fire, ambulance, police and other first responders, many of whom are volunteers.
— The life-saving work of local hospitals and health care workers.
— The program coordinators and volunteers who help provide programs, day trips and other activities for senior citizens.
— Influential community leaders who left their roles this year, like Scarsdale Judge Joaquin “Jack” Alemany and American Legion Post 52 Cmdr. Tom Adamo and Edgemont Superintendent Victoria Kniewel.
— Passage of the annual budgets in both school districts, including authorization for Scarsdale Schools to add mental health experts at the middle and high schools.
— The capital bonds passed in the Edgemont School District that will fund major campus infrastructure improvements and safety and sustainability initiatives.
— The passage (just this week) of the 25 mph speed limit and the ban of toxic pesticides on village property.
— The 100th anniversary of Seely Place School, the 100th birthday of Venice Barrett, and milestones reached by other residents and institutions.
— The all-star Scarsdale High School boys soccer team, the districts’ first-ever boys’ team to win a state title.
— Local activists who keep us on a sensible path forward to achieving greater sustainability and adapting to the climate crisis.
— Our libraries, nature centers and other cultural centers, the Scarsdale Woman’s Club and the Scarsdale Adult School, which provided programming throughout the pandemic and continue to enrich us intellectually and environmentally.
— The return of annual parades and the SHS carnival after two years of curtailed activities due to COVID.
— Festive community celebrations, such as the community tree and menorah lighting (coming up next Friday evening), the Halloween window painting contest and the Scarsdale Music Festival — and the hard-working rec department staff and volunteer organizations who planned and executed them.
— Animal rescue groups in our area that work around the clock.
— The outpouring of community support and donations for those affected by war-torn Ukraine.
— Everyone who organized and donated to food drives throughout the year to help families in need.
Apologies to anyone we inadvertently overlooked. We thank you all.
