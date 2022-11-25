It’s Thanksgiving weekend, and there is much to be grateful for.

Let’s start on a point that bears special meaning for those of us in community journalism. Our freedom to report stories and express our opinions in editorials is not something we take for granted. To the contrary, it is a liberty we value more than ever in a world where those who probe and question are increasingly silenced, attacked and imprisoned.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.