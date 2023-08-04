Summer is the season of free music in Westchester. During July and August, audiences in lawn chairs gather for outdoor concerts everywhere from Ossining to Yonkers, and many other parks and venues in between. Close to home, of course, there’s a weekly Concert Under the Stars in Chase Park featuring Westchester Band on Thursday nights at 8 p.m. (In case of rain, the band concerts are held indoors at Scarsdale High School.)

En plein air musical performances in various genres are set to take place throughout August at Waterfront Park in Dobbs Ferry (there is a blowout Friday Night River Jam on Aug. 4), at Untermyer Park and Gardens in Yonkers, and at NewRo Parc and Hudson Park in New Rochelle on Wednesdays and Fridays.

