Summer is the season of free music in Westchester. During July and August, audiences in lawn chairs gather for outdoor concerts everywhere from Ossining to Yonkers, and many other parks and venues in between. Close to home, of course, there’s a weekly Concert Under the Stars in Chase Park featuring Westchester Band on Thursday nights at 8 p.m. (In case of rain, the band concerts are held indoors at Scarsdale High School.)
En plein air musical performances in various genres are set to take place throughout August at Waterfront Park in Dobbs Ferry (there is a blowout Friday Night River Jam on Aug. 4), at Untermyer Park and Gardens in Yonkers, and at NewRo Parc and Hudson Park in New Rochelle on Wednesdays and Fridays.
Be sure to catch the Aug. 9 free concert featuring Broadway stars in the field at Harbor Island Park in Mamaroneck. Or check out the Eastchester Summer Concert Series every Wednesday at Lake Isle and Garth Road; Harrison Recreation Department presents its Summer Concert Series featuring live music and dancing on the West Harrison Village Green; a variety of music plays on Monday evenings in Pelham at Gazebo Park.
Want cultural experiences? Westchester County’s presents a celebration of India’s culture with music, dance and more this Sunday, Aug. 6 at Kensico Dam Plaza. And there’s free Israeli music to be heard at the JCC of Mid-Westchester on Aug. 9.
Like to rock ’n’ roll? A Bruce Springsteen tribute band gives a free, outdoor concert at Harbor Island Park in Mamaroneck on Wednesday, Aug. 9, and there’s a Yacht Rock Party in the outdoor amphitheater at the Hudson River Museum in Yonkers.
Like to jam to jazz? The nonprofit Jazz Forum Arts, based in Tarrytown, hosts dozens of free sunset concerts every weeknight, starting at 6:30 p.m. — Mondays at Henry Gourdine Park in Ossining; Tuesdays at Horan’s Landing in Sleepy Hollow; Wednesdays at Waterfront Park in Dobbs Ferry; Thursdays at Lyndhurst in Tarrytown; and Fridays at Tarrytown’s beautiful Pierson Park, where the views of the Tappan Zee/Cuomo Bridge are just spectacular.
In addition, Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts in Katonah offers free Concerts on the Lawn throughout the summer, and the Hudson River Museum in Yonkers hosts dance, music and theater performances at its amphitheater, which does not require a lawn chair, but does require a cushion provided by the museum (unless you want to sit on concrete).
Theatrical performances tend to be fewer as many theater companies start their seasons in the fall and end them in the spring. The exceptions include the River’s Edge Theatre Co.’s production of “Marian” in Irvington last month, as well as assorted productions at the Westchester Collaborative Theater in Ossining, and the critically acclaimed Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival (HVSF) in Garrison, a nonprofit venture featuring highly inventive productions staged under an iconic, open-air theater tent overlooking the Hudson River. This summer’s HVSF season includes “Loves Labor’s Lost,” “Henry V” and the world premiere of “Penelope,” a reimagining of the story of “The Odyssey,” with numerous evening and weekend matinee performances through September. Visit https://hvshakespeare.org/ for info and tickets.
There is also a monthly Cold Reads series at the River’s Edge studio in Hastings, a nonprofit theater company. Cold Reads started online during the pandemic and then shifted to in-person after the studio opened this past February. The free performances consist of actors sitting at a table and reading a play without rehearsing together. Their talent compensates for the lack of costumes, props and scenery. River’s Edge never announces the name of the play beforehand. For the most recent reading, on July 30, the only hint posted on the company’s social media accounts was that the play would be hot (which was represented by three fire emojis). The surprise turned out to be “Venus in Fur,” a two-person play by David Ives, which opened off-Broadway in 2010 and resulted in a Tony Award (and more) for actor Nina Arianda.
Find details for these event details in the Inquirer’s Lifestyle pages or online at scarsdalenews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.