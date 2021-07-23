Far from being spoiled rich boys playing with rockets, Jeff Bezos with Blue Origins and Elon Musk of SpaceX are serious about technology and have made valuable innovations, the potential uses of which are yet to be discovered. Remember the old days of space exploration, when rockets were unusable after one trip? The rockets pioneered by Bezos and Musk now return to the launch site and can be used for another trip, which brings the cost down, and paying passengers will bring in revenue. Their success is a celebration of good old American ingenuity, constructive competition and private enterprise.
To those who begrudge Bezos his money and question how he chooses to spend it we say, would you prefer that your taxes be used for developing new technology or do you believe there’s a role for private investment? Bezos was not born wealthy. He earned his bona fides building up Amazon and Blue Origins with patience, determination and hard work.
Bezos is well aware that he is building on the efforts of those who’ve gone before. He named his first passenger-bearing rocket after former astronaut Alan Shepard and included former astronaut Wally Funk on its maiden voyage. The coat of arms of his company looks like something out of the 17th century, with an old map and an hourglass flanked by wings. Two tortoises stand on the map and look to the sky, an allusion to the mythological view held by many cultures of the world being supported on the back of a giant tortoise, as well as the Aesop fable in which the tortoise outruns the hare through sheer persistence. The company’s motto is “Gradatim Ferociter,” loosely translated as “Step by step, ferociously,” reflects Amazon’s philosophy: “Steady progress toward seemingly impossible goals will win the day. Setbacks are temporary. Naysayers are best ignored.”
We wish these pioneers well and look forward to the day when scientists, or others who are not astronauts but have special expertise, can conduct experiments or build projects that might bring us closer to solutions to benefit our planet and all humankind.
