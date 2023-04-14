Late Thursday night we received an urgent statement from Scarsdale Neighborhood Association Presidents (SNAP) regarding Gov. Kathy Hochul’s Housing Compact, which is pending approval in Albany with the state budget vote on Monday, April 17.
The new law would require the following:
- A 3% increase in housing stock every three years — which amounts to approximately 180 new units in Scarsdale in the first three-year cycle and a greater number in each cycle thereafter; a percentage of these units must be low-income housing as defined in the law.
- High-density housing (e.g. multi-family homes and apartment buildings). In its current form, the proposal requires housing be located within a half-mile radius of a transportation hub. This provision is still being negotiated and could be changed to permit building anywhere within a town, village, or city; with no recourse for a municipalities’ inability to comply.
- A severe penalty for failure to comply. If a municipality fails to produce the required number of new housing units per year, the Governor will remove “home rule” (an individual municipality’s right to determine zoning), a right afforded to municipalities in our New York State Constitution.
The proposed legislation has the potential to permanently change suburban New York, including Scarsdale. As the SNAP statement points out, high-density housing would burden the capacity of Scarsdale’s infrastructure, including the water and sewer systems, which are more than a century old and already beyond their lifespan; require more police and fire service, more road maintenance and village center parking; it would exacerbate flooding in Scarsdale, which already suffers from poor drainage; the Scarsdale Board of Architectural Review and engineering department will have to require further building limitations to account for the environmental impact of the increased housing density; Scarsdale Schools could face an influx of students, which might require redistricting of all the elementary schools; and ultimately, Scarsdale has the potential to lose local control of land use and zoning.
As a result, the housing proposal has the potential to lower the value of existing homes and take away the unique qualities of small towns.
In its statement, SNAP declared: “If high-density housing is needed, it must be thoughtfully planned and include objective review and recourse which takes environmental, infrastructure and capacity of local services into consideration. Forcing the same high density housing requirements onto small towns and villages is not the answer.”
SNAP urges residents to consider the potential impact the governor’s Housing Compact could have on this community, then speak up before the budget vote on April 17.
Call or send an email or letter to Gov. Hochul and Sen. Andrea Stewart-Cousins and tell them this is the wrong approach because one size does not fit all.
Sample Letter
The Honorable Kathy Hochul
Governor of the State of New York
New York State Capitol Building
Albany, New York 12224
Phone: (518) 474-8390
Email (fill out the form located here): www.Governor.ny.gov
Senator Andrea Stewart-Cousins
28 Wells Avenue, Building #3, 5th Floor
Yonkers, NY 10701
Phone: (914) 423-4031
Email: scousins@nysenate.gov
Dear (Governor Hochul) (Senator Stewart-Cousins):
My name is ____________________.
I am a New York resident and I OPPOSE the New Homes Target Act proposed in the 2023 Budget.
The Act forces high-density housing onto municipalities that are not equipped to handle a sudden large influx of building and residents — with no recourse for damage to our infrastructure or environment. The requirements of the Act are short-sighted. Your proposal usurps our constitutional right of “home rule” (zoning autonomy). The building requirements promulgated by this Act are unacceptable and will have the chilling effect of eliminating the suburban landscape of our state.
High-density housing should be built in areas that can handle the additional stress on local infrastructure and the environment. Municipalities must have the ability to provide all residents with a sustainable quality of life free from unnecessary flooding, sewage and overcrowding.
One size does not fit all; high-density housing is not appropriate for all communities. New York residents must be able to retain local control of their homes and communities.
This proposal should not be allowed to move forward.
Sincerely,
___________________________________
Name
___________________________________
Address
_____________________________________
