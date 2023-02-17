Budget season is well underway. The trustees and staff in the village of Scarsdale, with a fiscal year that starts June 1 each year, have been working with village treasurer, Ann Scaglione, in what has become a more collaborative and transparent budget process. In the past, the department heads shared their budgetary requests with the board of trustees during all-day meetings in a village hall conference room, with a handful of residents attending. Now, thanks to expanded access through hybrid meetings — a silver lining of the pandemic — it is more convenient for the public to participate in discussions, which are being held as evening work sessions instead of daytime marathons this year.

The village also has made its budget documents more informative and reader-friendly — an important change initiated last year — to help the community understand the budget and how their tax dollars are being spent.

