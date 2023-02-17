Budget season is well underway. The trustees and staff in the village of Scarsdale, with a fiscal year that starts June 1 each year, have been working with village treasurer, Ann Scaglione, in what has become a more collaborative and transparent budget process. In the past, the department heads shared their budgetary requests with the board of trustees during all-day meetings in a village hall conference room, with a handful of residents attending. Now, thanks to expanded access through hybrid meetings — a silver lining of the pandemic — it is more convenient for the public to participate in discussions, which are being held as evening work sessions instead of daytime marathons this year.
The village also has made its budget documents more informative and reader-friendly — an important change initiated last year — to help the community understand the budget and how their tax dollars are being spent.
After going through all requests, the village manager and department heads prioritized what’s needed in the next fiscal year and which less-essential items to shift to a future budget. This week they presented the second pass budget review. Now is the time for residents who have an opinion on a particular issue or an aspect of the budget to express those concerns as further discussion between the village staff and the trustees will continue on Feb. 28 and March 14. The tentative village budget is slated to come out March 14, followed by a public hearing March 28, and the final plan will go before the board of trustees for final approval by the end of April.
At the schools, Scarsdale and Edgemont are deep into planning for the 2023-24 fiscal year, which starts July 1. Principals and administrators shared their wish lists with the budget office over the past several months, and those priorities have been presented, vetted and discussed with the boards of education. After months of tweaking, based on community input and updated financial data, school budget study sessions are taking place this month and next. Public forums will take place in March. Each school community will vote on the final plan on May 16.
In Edgemont, new superintendent Dr. Kenneth Hamilton has revamped the budget schedule. Two sections of the budget typically presented in January (curriculum, instruction and assessment, and technology), two in March (pupil personnel services and athletics), were brought together in a presentation Feb. 7 (see http://bit.ly/3YCruxT). The second presentation covering tax cap and tax levy, building-level budgets and staffing implications, and the administrative budget proposal will be presented on Feb. 28, with a budget work session scheduled for March 7, followed by a public forum March 21.
In Scarsdale, the draft budget plan developed by Assistant Superintendent for Business Stuart Mattey with new Treasurer Lisa Zareski and newly appointed Superintendent Drew Patrick was presented at a study session Feb. 17. Two more sessions will take place March 6 and March 20, followed by a public forum on March 27. With multiple options on the table for spending on staffing, facilities, curriculum and more, the district must consider what stays in and what comes out, and whether to propose a budget that would exceed the allowable tax levy limit or to reduce the budget gap by applying reserves.
Creating budgets is a difficult and exhaustive process. It requires the time and attention of many stakeholders, including taxpayers. Too often we hear residents at the end of the budget planning cycle say they object to X or they want more of Y. They might say they are dismayed that taxpayers’ dollars are going to this or that. Don’t delay: With just weeks left to finalize these municipal and school budgets, now is the time for residents to tune in and weigh in. It’s up to you to make your preferences heard in person or remotely at board meetings, via email to the decision-makers, and in letters to the editor of this newspaper.
