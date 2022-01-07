Roughly a year ago, in-depth conversations about our police departments was just getting off the ground. Acting to fulfill a June 2020 state executive order, our town and village governments formed committees to gather public feedback and develop recommendations that would “increase the effectiveness of the criminal justice system” by creating “locally-approved plans for the strategies, policies and procedures of local police agencies,” according to the mandate.
One of the major goals of the recommendations of the police reform committees was to increase department transparency and communications. In support of this goal, several towns in the state have implementation plans that include revamping department websites to facilitate information sharing with the public and developing a more active social media platform to enhance two-way communications with residents.
Prior to June 2020, complaints about police practices and police disciplinary records remained largely hidden from public scrutiny. As part of a broader effort to improve accountability, New York State passed legislation that same month making disciplinary records subject to Freedom of Information Law (FOIL) requests. Previously, these records were protected under Section 50a of the state Civil Rights Law.
Using the power of the new law, news organizations in New York State like the Poughkeepsie Journal and the Times Herald-Record in Orange County have undertaken an extensive effort to file Freedom of Information requests with police agencies across the state to obtain these records. They have also collected records available on some New York Police Department websites. The results of their FOIL requests, collated with the already-published records, are contained in a public database released in December and updated when new information is received. It is viewable at recordonline.com.
Based on the favorable reputations of our local police department — Scarsdale is highly distinguished among law enforcement agencies through high level national and state accreditation and gets consistently positive survey feedback from Scarsdale residents — we have no reason to suspect they are sitting on a mountain of records documenting disciplinary actions taken against their staff members.
What interests us is not just what we will find in the database about local police practices, but also how Scarsdale and Greenburghs departments are handling the information requests. In other words, their responses are one way the public can measure how well they are living up to their own stated commitments to improving transparency and accountability.
It has been more than six months since the FOIL requests were circulated to police agencies throughout the state. According to information posted on recordonline.com, this is the current status of the responses from our two local police departments:
— Scarsdale PD: “Still being processed. This agency stated that records would be released in March 2021, but no records have been provided.”
— Greenburgh PD: “Rejected: The agency rejected the request because it claimed that it wasn’t reasonably described and that the release of records would constitute an unwarranted invasion of privacy anyway. Outside counsel appealed this response. On October 4, 2021, the Town of Greenburgh denied the appeal.”
Many other departments in the state recorded similar responses to the records requests, ranging from acknowledgment to total silence. A few stated that, on advice of their attorneys, they had no intention of providing the disciplinary records. The Yonkers PD said it would provide the records on the condition that the requesting news organization put up $30,815 “to process the request.” Maybe the state law subjecting the records to FOIL requests was silent on the question of which party has to foot the bill, giving police departments a loophole to exploit as an out if they wanted one.
In our view, releasing the requested disciplinary records is just one of the ways that our communities can press for accountability on the part of all stakeholders involved in the 2020-21 police reform discussions. That holds true not just for members of our local police departments, but for the elected officials and committee members tasked with oversight of implementing the police reform committees’ recommendations.
