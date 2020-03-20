COVID-19 has turned our world upside down, slowed it to a crawl and made us stop to think about the precariousness of the ordinary and the power of the unknown.
According to the World Health Organization, the pandemic has reached more than 160 countries, making tens of thousands ill and killing more than 10,000.
Most of us won’t die. Most of us won’t even get sick, or at least not seriously. But the uncertainty, the unknowing, is wreaking havoc on our confidence.
Where is it?
Who might have it?
How, exactly, do you get it?
What should we stay away from?
Where might we go without too much fear?
Why do people need so much toilet paper?
Indeed, what do we make of all of this?
This week’s news stories continued to put us on edge, but we also heard local stories of hope and helping: Kids from Greenacres on bikes delivering food to the elderly; businesses around town going the extra mile to keep customers clean and safe as we shop 6 feet apart; and residents launching a donation drive to provide food to hospital emergency health care workers. There’s a local email chain urging everyone to ramp up for Takeout Thursdays — an effort to boost business at restaurants staying open through the crisis. And we’ve heard reports of people buying food not only to stock up their own pantries, but also to help restock the food banks that are strained in this time of crisis.
With their race through life on hold, people are rediscovering each other. Parents and children are studying together, reading books together, playing in the yard and eating dinner together nearly every night. People are outside strolling, jogging or riding bikes, taking time to call and check in with neighbors near and far.
We are being forced to halt our social lives and disrupt our routines, but we also have an opportunity to enjoy unprecedented blocks of time with family members. Let’s be sure to embrace these precious moments — and capture them on our phones as photos or videos — so that when the worst has passed, as it will, we can cherish the memories of all the good that came from our efforts to cope with a new normal.
We here at The Scarsdale Inquirer and scarsdalenews.com — publisher, editor, reporters, freelancers, designers, salespeople — have never been busier, working nearly around the clock, or so it seems. We’re striving hard to bring you what we think you need to know, and what we think you will value in print each Friday, online and/or through our new Weekly Scoop e-newsletter. And the latter, which has morphed into our more-than-we-ever-expected-to-use breaking news eblasts, is something we’d been working on for months and just so happened to launch as things were getting serious on a hyperlocal level with the coronavirus. This has been a valuable tool for us to connect with our readership and others in the community whom we hope will join those ranks. From your feedback, we see you have also benefited from our efforts, and through the letters you’ve written, we’ve appreciated the civic engagement.
We will continue to hold ourselves to a high standard and bring you timely, crucial coverage as the trusted news source in Scarsdale and Edgemont.
And, while we contend with closed schools, canceled vacations and celebrations, working from home — or being forced to go to work, and perhaps even altered livelihoods — let’s consider those who, even when there is no crisis, live on the edge without a voice. Let’s take time to look beyond the threat and look instead for ways to bring assurance and support to others in our community and find ways to help those who live in uncertain and precarious circumstances. And while we’re at it, let’s find meaningful ways to thank the doctors and medical workers risking their own lives on the front lines, and all the others working to keep us safe.
Spread positivity, not the virus.
