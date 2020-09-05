Six months ago the contested village election for board of trustees was postponed due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Six candidates running for three trustee seats put their campaigns on hold.
Since then, the world has changed dramatically.
The words coronavirus and pandemic were not even in the candidates’ lexicon prior to March, and Scarsdale now is facing a host of new economic, academic and social challenges.
Finally, the rescheduled election is upon us. Mail-in balloting is in full swing, and in-person voting is set for Sept. 15 at Scarsdale Congregational Church, 1 Heathcote Road, from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Over the past six months we have been watching each candidate refine his or her message to the community.
Justin Arest and Lena Crandall, the two incumbent trustees running for second terms on the Scarsdale Citizens’ Non-Partisan Party (SCNPP) slate — Row B on the ballot — were on the front lines as the village staff and trustees went into emergency mode, made sure essential services continued, set up contingency plans, and pulled together to cut whatever they could from the budget under a tight deadline. It’s clear they know how to work with village staff and get things done. Their experience is valuable and will benefit the citizens of Scarsdale as we navigate an uncertain future.
Newcomer Randy Whitestone, also on Row B, was relatively unknown prior to being selected to run for trustee by the nonpartisan Citizens Nominating Committee back in January. Since the onset of the pandemic in March, however, he has become much more vocal, speaking up at every village board meeting. He knows being flexible and innovative are imperative as we head into uncharted territory. Whitestone, a self-described “black belt in crisis communications,” aims to improve village-resident discourse.
Bob Berg, Bob Selvaggio and Sean Cohen, the three candidates on the Voters Choice Party slate (Row A on the ballot) ramped up their campaign last week with ads on social media and a newsletter that contained images and innuendo designed to inflame rather than inform.
That approach, at a time when the community needs to build back carefully and deliberately, is harmful and divisive. It also raises questions about whether they would govern based on data and dialogue rather than discord and distrust.
We need a measured approach to governance in this time of unprecedented stress and complexity. We need creative problem-solving that relies on experience and honest communication. We don’t need hysteria and hyperbole.
We think it’s important to have rigorous discourse about issues. Contested elections are healthy for the democratic process. The VCP candidates have brought up issues that needed to be addressed — such as the recent change to split tax payments into two installments — and they should be commended for questioning the status quo.
But we also believe in playing fair and sticking to the facts, and, now more than ever, we need steady hands and calm communicators at the helm. We are all in this together, and while we do need diversity of opinion, divisiveness won’t get things done.
We endorse the reelection of experienced trustees Arest and Crandall who have demonstrated the ability to listen and to be fair-minded stewards of the village. And we endorse Whitestone, who has demonstrated his ability to communicate clearly and calmly about the complex issues our village is facing. We are confident these three will best keep the village on an even keel and steady course at a time when that’s what we need more than ever.
