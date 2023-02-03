Scarsdale’s venerable Student Transfer Education Plan (STEP), which opened many windows of opportunity for dozens of students since 1966, has closed its doors. STEP was founded by Eric Rothschild, who was one of Scarsdale High School’s most prominent history teachers. Its goal was to share the educational opportunities at SHS with students from segregated Southern schools. They lived and learned in Scarsdale for their junior and senior years and benefited from the resources and experiences available in the New York metro area.
STEP was a life-changing experience not only for the students but also for the families who hosted them. Many Scarsdalians over the years have cherished their involvement with STEP. I was one of them. I got involved soon after I heard about STEP at a PT Council meeting. I had been an exchange student overseas as a teen, so I knew how a year (or two) beyond one’s usual boundaries can enrich and even change the trajectory of a life. As a former member of the board and an occasional substitute host for STEP students over long weekends or school breaks, I saw first-hand how the program impacted those students, their hosts and their own families back home.
