The vicious murder of six women of Asian descent in Georgia last week brought glaring attention to the anxiety Asian American and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) live with every day, and even more so with the disturbing surge in hateful rhetoric and physical attacks aimed at Asians during the COVID-19 pandemic. Shockingly, anti-Asian hate crimes have risen 833% in the past year in New York City, according to an analysis released this month by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino.
The hate-motivated shootings also unleashed a flood of statements in support of the AAPI community from local organizations and community leaders who voiced solidarity with Asian Americans and condemned the anti-AAPI racism, violence and hate that has plagued this nation for generations.
Messages went out to the community from Scarsdale Mayor Marc Samwick, Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner, and the Scarsdale League of Women Voters Board of Directors; letters went to the school community from Edgemont Superintendent Victoria Kniewel, Scarsdale Superintendent Thomas Hagerman, the Scarsdale PT Council’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Committee, and the SHS PTA Executive Committee, which will co-sponsor a program for parents on implicit bias April 13.
The messengers denounced all forms of hate, violence and discrimination in both actions and words, and emphasized the necessity for educational institutions and affiliated organizations to confront racial intolerance, bigotry and bias, and to strive to be inclusive and equitable.
But all of those statements paled in comparison to the conversations we had with our AAPI neighbors this week. They talked about learning to cope with the feeling of being marginalized by bias that “to be Asian is to not be American.” They told us about the bigotry, xenophobia or microaggressions they or their family members have faced — not necessarily in Edgemont or Scarsdale, but in the broader community.
Edgemont resident Miho Nasu said Asians living Westchester believe they are being treated fairly, so the recent attack on an elderly Asian woman in White Plains was “quite shocking.”
“We need to help the entire society to understand what it means and to look at things from various perspectives,” she said. “It is a good idea for schools to recognize that there are implicit biases and have an open discussion with students and parents.”
While we know our communities are not immune to bias or bigotry, we are heartened to hear AAPI experiences are better in our neighborhoods than in many other places. With nearly 15% of the population in Scarsdale and 20% in Edgemont identifying as AAPI, we are all uplifted by the multicultural diversity that makes our districts so vibrant and is celebrated in myriad ways in our schools and the community at large.
Yet all of us can do better. We can take action to stop hate. We can report bias incidents by contacting the Human Rights Commission at humanrights@westchestergov.com or by calling 914-995-7710. We can review safety tips and resources, and support the work of AAPI-led organizations fighting for safety and justice.
Even better, we can follow the advice of HJ Lee, a 25-year resident of Edgemont, who said, “People need to acknowledge what Asians are experiencing — we feel we are constantly fighting for our right to be in this country, and bias is always making us feel like we are ‘other.’ People need to understand that these types of things happen and happen to people around them. I hope people could be more empathetic.” A simple act of kindness, such as a smile or a wave to say “hello,” makes all the difference, said Lee.
As we gather together Saturday afternoon in Chase Park to remember those who were killed in the bigoted attack in Atlanta, let’s make a commitment to be more inclusive, to show more kindness and reach out to all our neighbors.
