Scarsdale Hardware has been a staple in the village since 1973. But it’s closing soon, perhaps as soon as the end of this month. The closing of this Scarsdale institution is a huge loss.

Light bulbs, firewood, watch batteries, copies of keys, doormats, dish towels, lawn and garden supplies, electrical and plumbing repair parts — whatever household item you’d need, the friendly and knowledgeable staff always knew what to recommend for fixing whatever was broken in your house. Their hands-on, advice-oriented customer service was exemplary. Product exchanges were always welcome, and returns were accepted with a smile. Going above and beyond, the owner personally worked to get a customer’s vacuum cleaner operable after cleaning and changing its belt.

