Scarsdale Hardware has been a staple in the village since 1973. But it’s closing soon, perhaps as soon as the end of this month. The closing of this Scarsdale institution is a huge loss.
Light bulbs, firewood, watch batteries, copies of keys, doormats, dish towels, lawn and garden supplies, electrical and plumbing repair parts — whatever household item you’d need, the friendly and knowledgeable staff always knew what to recommend for fixing whatever was broken in your house. Their hands-on, advice-oriented customer service was exemplary. Product exchanges were always welcome, and returns were accepted with a smile. Going above and beyond, the owner personally worked to get a customer’s vacuum cleaner operable after cleaning and changing its belt.
After years in the village center, the hardware store moved to Scarsdale Avenue and fared well enough, relying on loyal customers who made it a pit stop for items to keep their homes humming while aging in place. But sadly, most of those customers have either passed away or moved on, and the newcomers have very different buying habits. Scarsdale Hardware’s owners say they weathered the 2008 financial crisis and they eked through the pandemic, but ultimately, their friendly, neighborhood, brick-and-mortar store was no match for behemoth big box stores or same-day online sellers of goods and supply chain challenges.
It’s heartening to know the store’s landlord tried to work with the store’s owners to keep going in their space, but finally, the owners decided it was time to move on. Can’t blame them. The odds were against them on all fronts, even climate change, which led to warmer winters that depressed sales of traditional cold-weather-related products like shovels and ice melt.
Stop by this weekend to wish co-owners Chris Conlan and Glenn Greenbaum good luck. Let them walk away proud of all they’ve done for this community.
