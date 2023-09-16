Measurements of the Earth’s climate this summer keep shattering normal readings. We saw the hottest July and August on record, and last week the entire season was declared a certain record-breaker. Headlines described huge wildfires in Maui and Greece, devastating flooding in China and Libya, a rare tropical storm in Southern California and Hurricane Idalia, which two weeks ago swept through Florida and Georgia, causing $9 billion in damages.

Bad news after bad news can be spirit crushing. Yet, a climate data journalist writing in The Washington Post asked the question: How can people avoid hopelessness? The writer quoted Canadian science educator David Suzuki, who recently said, “Despair is a luxury we can’t afford any longer.” One solution, offered by Christiana Figueres, the architect of the Paris climate accord, is “stubborn optimism,” which she described as a state of confidence that humanity can make needed changes in the face of tremendous challenges. It requires a focus on the future, not the past, and provides the basis for taking immediate action and working toward solutions.

