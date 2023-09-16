Measurements of the Earth’s climate this summer keep shattering normal readings. We saw the hottest July and August on record, and last week the entire season was declared a certain record-breaker. Headlines described huge wildfires in Maui and Greece, devastating flooding in China and Libya, a rare tropical storm in Southern California and Hurricane Idalia, which two weeks ago swept through Florida and Georgia, causing $9 billion in damages.
Bad news after bad news can be spirit crushing. Yet, a climate data journalist writing in The Washington Post asked the question: How can people avoid hopelessness? The writer quoted Canadian science educator David Suzuki, who recently said, “Despair is a luxury we can’t afford any longer.” One solution, offered by Christiana Figueres, the architect of the Paris climate accord, is “stubborn optimism,” which she described as a state of confidence that humanity can make needed changes in the face of tremendous challenges. It requires a focus on the future, not the past, and provides the basis for taking immediate action and working toward solutions.
Climate Week NYC takes place next week, Sept. 17-24, alongside the U.N. General Assembly, which will convene a “High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development” on Sept. 18 and 19. Climate Week NYC brings together international leaders from business, government and civil society to showcase global climate action. The opening night program in New York City, titled “Up2US 2023 — A Better World is Possible,” will feature “global solutionaries” and will be livestreamed around the world, Monday, Sept. 18.
Westchester resident Lianne Sorkin, who is involved in producing the opening night event, said it is designed to provide a “global and local perspective about the gnarliest challenge humanity has ever faced, so it touches all of us alive today and all future generations.” She and her team have assembled an impressive lineup of climate communicators, journalists, youth leaders and others in a program that will be capped by a climate-concerned Tony-nominated Broadway singer. It will also include a special video message from Bill McKibben, a leading climate activist and founder of 350.org and Third Act.
A major part of the program, Sorkin said, is “creating a focus … that we all feel hits the pulse of what is most needed to convey and amplify, dealing with this emergency … There’s no question in our mind that presenting and learning from expert storytellers and journalists and movement builders, we need to figure out better ways to communicate about this predicament in a nonpartisan way.”
See for yourself. The live event will be held at the New York Society for Ethical Culture, 2 W. 64th St., New York City. Tickets for the live program ($20) are available at Eventbrite.com. Streaming will be available free on YouTube, search Up2US 2023.
