The Scarsdale Schools’ new summer enrichment program, known as SPARK, is up and running. It appears to be a big success, featuring a project-based approach to learning that’s stimulating 311 rising first through sixth grade students and teachers as they rebound from a difficult year under the thumb of COVID-19.
Early on, some questioned whether a project-based program, rather than a skills program, would fill the learning gap that affected many elementary school students in Scarsdale during the pandemic. But the first week of the three-week program is concluded with children are enthralled and teachers are energized as they explored important aspects of today’s world, including solar energy, endangered species, composting and welcoming newcomers to a community. We hope the next two weeks are as exhilarating.
Project-based learning encourages students to reflect, persevere, think creatively and build on ideas to reach solutions. Just as important, especially now, it enables students and teachers to reconnect by having fun while problem-solving together. Clearly that’s a healthy antidote to the online-based learning that was thrust upon them for more than a year.
The pandemic has taught us that there are many ways to learn, work and live beyond what we practiced in pre-COVID days. It’s reassuring to know that our educators are reexamining their approach to teaching and enhancing their curriculum options.
We commend the school district’s thought leaders for creating this alternative summer program. This type of innovative programming keeps education fresh and relevant. It shows a willingness to think outside of the box, to create new ways to engage students and let teachers expand their repertoire. We are inspired to see the elementary school students in the SPARK program devising solutions to real-world problems — something we’ve witnessed in Scarsdale’s high school and middle school classes.
Scarsdale School District officials said they plan to thoroughly assess the SPARK pilot program and, if it’s successful, it may influence the regular school year’s curriculum. It looks like the $250,000 invested from the district’s fund balance for the program will prove to be money well spent. We will look forward to more forward-thinking initiatives for learning in the upcoming school year and beyond.
