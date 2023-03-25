As editor of this newspaper, I was invited to talk to the Scarsdale Rotary Club this week, so I chose to focus on the theme “Community Journalism Matters.” I talked about how we try to be watchdogs of local government and school systems and we’ll tackle tough subjects, all while remaining steadfast in our commitment to accuracy and high-caliber reporting and writing.
I also relayed some startling facts: Newspapers are closing at a rate of roughly two a week, according to research released in December by Northwestern University. “Since 2005, the country has lost more than a fourth of its newspapers (2,500) and is on track to lose a third by 2025,” the university’s Local News Initiative reported.
The decline is largely due to internet access, changes in advertising, corporate ownership and social media. In communities without a credible source of local news, voter participation declines, corruption in both government and business increases, and local residents end up paying more in taxes and for goods and services.
The New York state budget for the next fiscal year could include a measure that would give newsrooms like ours a much-needed shot in the arm.
At press time, the prospects for a version of this bill making it into the budget are uncertain, as negotiations between the two state chambers and the governor continue into their final stages. A bill aimed at shoring up the local news industry in New York state is worthy of support if you believe in the value of community journalism.
There have been a number of attempts at the federal and state levels, so far unsuccessful, to pass legislation that would give tax credits for local newspaper subscriptions, newsroom payrolls and local media advertising. The Build Back Better bill, which never came to a vote in Congress, contained a number of these provisions, bundled together as the Local Journalism Sustainability Act.
Since 2021, New York legislators have been working on their own version of the Local Journalism Sustainability Act. In the 2022-23 legislative session, bills were introduced that carried over several of the provisions considered at the federal level. In the current session, newsroom tax credits are still on the table, while the definition of qualifying businesses has been expanded to include local news broadcasters.
Any relief would be welcome for the local news industry. For the past several years, it has been crushed by multiple forces. There were soaring newsprint prices, and, of course, a continuing loss in print advertising, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the New York News Publishers Association, the number of weekly newspapers across the state fell from 439 in 2004 to 249 in 2019; the number of daily newspapers dropped from 62 to 54 during those same 15 years. Many businesses that didn’t shut down are hanging on by a thread, scrambling for revenue dollars while operating as best as they can on shoestring staff, as The Inquirer does each week.
By authorizing changes in the New York tax code in the form of payroll tax credits, bills currently under consideration in the legislature will make it more affordable for enterprises like ours to hire and maintain newsroom staff. These measures are sponsored by Assembly Member Carrie Woerner (A2958A) and state Sen. Brad Hoylman-Sigal (S625A). A more expansive bill that includes additional types of tax credits for local news enterprises is sponsored by Assembly Member David McDonough (A4254) and is currently in the House Committee on Ways and Means. There currently is no senate version of McDonough’s bill.
That’s all to say, we don’t know if any of these measures will see the light of day in the pending state budget. What we do know is that they certainly deserve the backing of all New Yorkers. What you can do is contact your state representatives and tell them to support New York’s Local Journalism Sustainability Act.
