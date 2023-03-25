As editor of this newspaper, I was invited to talk to the Scarsdale Rotary Club this week, so I chose to focus on the theme “Community Journalism Matters.” I talked about how we try to be watchdogs of local government and school systems and we’ll tackle tough subjects, all while remaining steadfast in our commitment to accuracy and high-caliber reporting and writing.

I also relayed some startling facts: Newspapers are closing at a rate of roughly two a week, according to research released in December by Northwestern University. “Since 2005, the country has lost more than a fourth of its newspapers (2,500) and is on track to lose a third by 2025,” the university’s Local News Initiative reported.

