Local police reports have documented an increasing number of pedestrians and cyclists hit by cars recently. That trend gives rise to heightened concerns as children return to school in Scarsdale and Edgemont this week.

While we’ve all witnessed careless drivers in our neighborhoods, surveys of motorists conducted by the AAA automotive safety group in 2021 revealed some shocking numbers: nearly half of the drivers surveyed admitted to speeding, and about one-third admitted to using their hand-held cellphone in school zones, cutting off a school bus because it was going too slowly or driving around a school bus while its red lights were flashing.

