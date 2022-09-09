Local police reports have documented an increasing number of pedestrians and cyclists hit by cars recently. That trend gives rise to heightened concerns as children return to school in Scarsdale and Edgemont this week.
While we’ve all witnessed careless drivers in our neighborhoods, surveys of motorists conducted by the AAA automotive safety group in 2021 revealed some shocking numbers: nearly half of the drivers surveyed admitted to speeding, and about one-third admitted to using their hand-held cellphone in school zones, cutting off a school bus because it was going too slowly or driving around a school bus while its red lights were flashing.
That kind of activity is not only dangerous, it’s illegal. Motorists — in either lane — are required to stop when approaching a school bus that is stopped with its red lights flashing and STOP arms extended.
Motor vehicle accidents are a leading cause of death for school-aged children, especially during this busy time of year. To help reduce fatalities and injuries as children walk to and from school or school buses — many for the first time — and as hundreds of kids dart in and out of cars during drop-off and pickup times, we urge drivers to pay attention to the annual AAA-sponsored “School’s Open, Drive Carefully” campaign, which encourages motorists to slow down, avoid distractions by putting cellphones away and check mirrors before moving.
AAA Northeast offers these tips:
Slow down. Speed limits in school zones are reduced for a reason. A pedestrian struck by a vehicle traveling at 25 mph is nearly two-thirds less likely to be killed compared to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle traveling just 10 mph faster.
Come to a complete stop. More than one-third of drivers roll through stop signs in school zones or neighborhoods. Always come to a complete stop, checking carefully for children on sidewalks and in crosswalks before proceeding. Be prepared to stop for school buses with flashing red lights, regardless of the lane the bus is in, even on divided roadways with barriers or medians, as required by New York State law.
Eliminate distractions. Taking your eyes off the road for just two seconds doubles your chances of crashing. Children can move quickly, crossing the road unexpectedly or emerging suddenly between two parked cars. Reduce risk by avoiding distractions like using your cellphone or eating while driving.
Share the road. Children on bicycles are often inexperienced, unsteady and unpredictable. Slow down and allow at least 3 feet of passing distance between your vehicle and a bicyclist. If your child rides a bicycle to school, require that he or she wear a properly fitted bicycle helmet on every ride.
Talk to your teen. Car crashes are a leading cause of death for teens in the United States, and nearly one in four fatal crashes involving teen drivers occur during the after-school hours of 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Get evidence-based guidance and tips at TeenDriving.AAA.com.
Children younger than 10 should walk with an adult.
Stick to the sidewalk or as close to the left side of the road as possible if there is no sidewalk.
Look all ways before crossing streets as well as crossing over driveways.
Cross at corners or intersections, obeying traffic signals and school crossing guards.
Put away your cell phone and pay attention to your surroundings.
Pay attention to vehicle traffic, as drivers may not be paying attention as they should, especially in poor weather.
Children should arrive the stop at least 5 minutes before the bus is scheduled to arrive. Parents should teach them to play it SAFE:
Stay five steps away from the curb so you’re not standing in the street.
Always wait until the bus comes to a complete stop and the bus driver signals for you to board. Be alert and remove headphones so you can hear oncoming traffic.
Face forward after finding a seat on the bus.
Exit the bus when it stops and look left-right-left for cars before crossing a street.
Remember school traffic can begin as early as 7 a.m. and go through the late afternoon — sometimes even beyond 6 p.m. — with after-school activities. As daylight hours dwindle, keep your headlights on and get your kids to wear brighter clothing. Above all, whenever you’re on the road, be cautious and drive responsibly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.