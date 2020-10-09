These truly are challenging times. Everyone is anxious and overwhelmed.
We witnessed the angst, and in some cases anger, of a dozen Scarsdale parents who spoke out at the school board meeting Oct. 5, about the shortcomings they see in Scarsdale’s approach to education in the coronavirus era.
Among their demands: They want more in-person education. They want less asynchronous learning, and more synchronous learning. They want more coverage of the curriculum, so students won’t fall behind. They want an explanation for why, according to their research from comparable districts, Scarsdale is falling short in terms of quantity of instruction.
Scarsdale has a reputation for being innovative and unique among its peers and its innovations often have been driven by the teachers (think AT replacing AP). The teachers here benefit from continued professional development provided by the Scarsdale Teachers Institute and many other sources (see STI article in these pages), and that in turn benefits Scarsdale’s students.
“It’s easy to compare numbers and quantities, but when we look deeper at the details, it is more difficult to compare ourselves with neighboring districts because the unknown variables are actually extensive,” school board president Pam Fuehrer told the Inquirer after the meeting. She cited variables such as the number of students, number of teachers, transportation and physical space. “In Scarsdale, the student experience is at the center of all deliberations. We are focusing on the quality of that experience, not simply the quantity.”
“Quality over quantity” was echoed in the comments we heard from teacher representatives, who, in a separate meeting with the school board and cabinet, shared their experiences in dealing with the shift from person-to-person teaching to a complex hybrid model. Their spirit and creativity was impressive. SHS physics teacher Joe Vaughan, for example, said he has altered his approach to focus more on “critical thinking.” It’s not about getting through the material, he said, it’s about making sure kids get the skills they need to conquer the material.
Another teacher, Radmila Knezevich from Fox Meadow, said she’s confident that “although we’re doing less content, the skills have not been lost one iota.”
It’s clear most of the teachers don’t like distance learning, but they want to make it work. We need to put our trust in these teachers, who are among the best in their field, and be patient while they work diligently to be creative and caring educators in these challenging times. The critical thinking skills they are teaching our students are essential to get through this current and any future crisis.
