Scarsdale’s board of trustees voted unanimously Tuesday night to approve a contract with Verizon to expand its telecom service coverage and improve cellphone service along Post Road and at the high school. There are other “dead cell zones” around the village — in Quaker Ridge, for example — but this Verizon deal is the first step toward fixing coverage gaps, which are caused in part by the village’s hilly geography and leafy canopy. This causes not only frustration for cellphone users, but concerns about communication during emergencies, and especially at schools.
When volunteers on the village’s Technology Advisory Committee (TAC) began updating the IT strategy for the village about two years ago, one of the recommendations was to fill the wireless telecom holes in Scarsdale. The trustees and the TAC studied the issues, considered the options, and held open forums so residents could weigh in. Eventually, Verizon proposed to install new antennas next to existing antennas atop village hall and on the monopole next to the Public Safety building that houses the police and fire departments on Tompkins Road.
Most of the residents in the affected neighborhoods regard this deployment as overwhelmingly positive. There are some, however, who took issue with the plan, citing scientific studies of health and environmental effects from exposure to some types of wireless radiation, including cancers, neurological issues, vertigo, anxiety, electromagnetic hypersensitivity and sleeplessness, as well as exacerbation of heart disease and so on. Indeed, many of the same scientists who say there are health risks from cell towers also indicated there is a risk posed by our constant use of and attachment to our cellular devices.
On the other hand, since AT&T antennas have been on the two selected sites for at least 10 years, emitting the exact same type of signals, and there have been no reports of adverse effects, would the two Verizon Wireless installations add health risks?
The village contacted CityScape, an independent telecommunications consultant, to render an opinion on Verizon’s design for the two sites, compliance with FCC radio frequency (RF) emission regulations, and the practicality of a small cell installation, an alternative to the two proposed macro cell sites that was suggested by concerned resident Bob Berg.
The RF radiation, according to CityScape’s analysis, is de minimis: “Predictive modelling of RF emissions for both sites establish compliance with the FCC RF emission regulations. The RF Report provided by Verizon is consistent with industry practices. The Village’s Wireless Ordinance requires pre and post construction RF emission testing as well as annual monitoring,” the consultants’ report stated, and “The two proposed sites will not expose members of the general public to hazardous levels of RF energy at ground level or in adjacent buildings (including the police/fire building) for the public safety building monopole or at ground level, within the Village Hall building or adjacent buildings for the Village Hall roof site.”
Another consideration is that putting more transmitters on public structures that already have telecom antennas certainly will not change any neighborhood’s aesthetics.
And while having small cells on multiple locations may be a lesser risk, it would not solve the problem. “Small cell facilities will not provide Scarsdale adequate and reliable coverage at the high band and mid level frequency bands due to the extensive foliage … Coverage from small cells can be provided in the lower frequency bands, but … Network capacity to support the transmission of data (transmission of photographs, video and livestreaming) in the lower wireless frequency bands is not likely to be sufficient to support emergency services in mass casualty events,” CityScape reported, adding that small cell facilities also lack emergency backup power.
Hundreds, if not thousands, of towns have cell antennas up, including Greenburgh, Sleepy Hollow, Rye Brook, Rye Town Park and Yorktown, which, according to the TAC, have had towers within residential space for 10 years or more, and Yorktown’s Public Safety building and the Fairview Fire District building in Greenburgh have antennas right above them. So this is not new technology being experimented with in Scarsdale. This is old technology that everyone else is using already, and there’s just not enough indication of health risks to pull the plug.
Verizon’s new installations will deliver wireless service to the high school community and Fox Meadow residents who have been begging for improved service for years. It’s a win for local firefighters as well. According to Scarsdale Fire Chief Chris Mytych, lack of cell service causes problems when firefighters can’t rely on their wireless system to route themselves to calls, locate fire hydrants and find information on buildings they need to enter.
The village has made the right decision to greenlight the telecom expansion, which is likely to be up and running by the end of the year if not sooner.
