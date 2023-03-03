Scarsdale’s board of trustees voted unanimously Tuesday night to approve a contract with Verizon to expand its telecom service coverage and improve cellphone service along Post Road and at the high school. There are other “dead cell zones” around the village — in Quaker Ridge, for example — but this Verizon deal is the first step toward fixing coverage gaps, which are caused in part by the village’s hilly geography and leafy canopy. This causes not only frustration for cellphone users, but concerns about communication during emergencies, and especially at schools.

When volunteers on the village’s Technology Advisory Committee (TAC) began updating the IT strategy for the village about two years ago, one of the recommendations was to fill the wireless telecom holes in Scarsdale. The trustees and the TAC studied the issues, considered the options, and held open forums so residents could weigh in. Eventually, Verizon proposed to install new antennas next to existing antennas atop village hall and on the monopole next to the Public Safety building that houses the police and fire departments on Tompkins Road.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.