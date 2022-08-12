Scarsdale’s village center could well be heading for a transformation.
Consultants from FHI Studios are reimagining Spencer Place, Boniface Circle, Chase Road and East Parkway, while calming traffic and enhancing walkability on key streets like Popham and Fox Meadow roads. The goal is improve access and set a new tone for the village center as a go-to community gathering space and an inviting, upscale retail destination.
Covered seating areas, pedestrian plazas, improved landscaping, more green spaces, walkways and bikeways, better crossings and connectors to Chase Park and Boniface Circle; closing some streets to cars on public event days, setting up traffic barriers and raised roadways to allow for safer pedestrian passage, reconfiguring parking spaces and pricing to better accommodate workers and shoppers — the creative ideas on the FHI Studio’s draft presentation certainly are intriguing.
Clearly these planners know the key to success is adapting with the times and creating a more inclusive, accessible and multigenerational experience. It’s also key to listen not only to those who frequent the village, but also to those who would do so if it were more accessible and inviting.
We don’t yet know what form the final plans will take — public input is essential — nor do we know the price tag to modernize the village center. What we do know is this: it must be done in a fiscally responsible manner with an appropriate framework to monitor and control costs. Village officials must do whatever it takes to ensure every dollar of the new project is well spent. They should seek federal or state grants or other sources to supplement village funding of the project.
This is about bringing all of Scarsdale together within new and exciting spaces. To help bring that vision into focus, residents’ input is essential. Be sure to attend or tune in online, and speak up at Planning Session No. 3 on Sept. 13 at 6 p.m.
