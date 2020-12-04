The Scarsdale Board of Trustees passed a resolution at its meeting Nov. 24, as it does every year around this time, to approve a request by the Scarsdale Crèche Committee to install a Nativity scene in Boniface Circle from Dec. 15 to Dec. 30.
If you’ve moved into Scarsdale since the mid-1980s, you may be wondering what a Christian religious display is doing on village-owned land. Does not the Nativity scene, or crèche, imply an endorsement of a particular creed by the village government in violation of the constitutionally mandated separation of church and state?
But wait. The display is accompanied by a sign reading “This crèche has been erected and maintained solely by the Scarsdale Crèche Committee, a private organization.”
So maybe it’s not an issue of the establishment clause of the First Amendment, but rather the following clause that guarantees free exercise of religion and free speech.
Christians understand the crèche to proclaim “Peace on earth and glad tidings to all people.” But Jews and members of other religions may interpret the display as an attempt of the majority to impose its will and beliefs on the minority. Those whose family members perished in the Holocaust are especially wary of any state-sponsored attempt to marginalize them. Adding emotion to these sectarian associations in the 1980s was the change in local demographics from a mostly Christian to a largely Jewish population.
Jews began to speak out on the issue and many Christians came to understand their point of view. Others resented what they saw as an effort to destroy a beloved and benign tradition. The conflict traveled all the way from Scarsdale to the U.S. Supreme Court.
The battle began in 1981 when the Scarsdale Village Board voted 4 to 3 to deny the Scarsdale Crèche Committee permission to display the privately owned Nativity scene in Boniface Park, as it had done every Christmas since 1956. The board majority felt the crèche gave the appearance of state-sponsored religion but the committee maintained that since the crèche was neither owned nor sponsored by the village, its display on public land was a matter of free speech.
After the board’s vote, the crèche was displayed on private property on Chase Road. The next year the Crèche Committee again sought to erect it in Boniface Park and permission was again denied. The committee and a group of citizens led by local attorney Kathleen McCreary sued Mayor Jean Stone and the village trustees. In McCreary v. Stone, Judge Charles Stewart upheld the trustees’ contention that the display of a religious symbol on public property violated the separation of church and state guaranteed by the Constitution.
In June 1984, the U.S. Court of Appeals reversed that decision, finding that the display did not violate the establishment clause because Boniface Park was “a traditional public forum” and the village did not sponsor the display. The court recommended that a clear sign noting private sponsorship be placed near the crèche.
But the issue continued to fester and the village board decided in July 1984 to take the case to the U.S. Supreme Court. In March 1985, the court upheld by a vote of 4 to 4 the appeals court ruling that the village acted unconstitutionally in denying permission for the crèche. The court was deadlocked because Chief Justice Lewis Powell had missed the oral arguments. Though anticlimactic, the decision did put the issue to rest. The crèche was displayed that December, with a sign denoting sponsorship by a private group, as it has been every year since. For many years the Christian message was balanced by a menorah sponsored by Chabad Lubavitch in Chase Park.
Around 10 years after the crèche resolution, the Scarsdale Board of Education contended with objections to anything resembling a religious celebration in public schools. In tense public sessions, the school board debated what constituted appropriate holiday observance in the schools. Menorahs and Christmas carols were out — some zealots even wanted to ban candy canes. Ultimately, “religious celebration” was defined as any formal observance, display of religious objects beyond a brief study or presentation of music for devotional purposes. Teaching about religious holidays, if neutral and objective, was permitted.
Over the past 20 years, we think our community has achieved a balance that encourages learning about religion without a hint of proselytizing. People accept and participate in their neighbors’ celebrations, emphasizing common bonds while enjoying differences.
In that spirit, we wish all our readers Happy Hanukkah, Merry Christmas and joy all around.
