For the past several years, we’ve heard that blood donations have been running below desired levels. That was understandable during the pandemic when most blood drives were canceled.
And yet, supplies continue to lag. The Red Cross collected 50,000 fewer blood donations than needed in May and June to meet the needs of patients. This dip in donations is not as significant as the Red Cross’ first-ever blood crisis in January 2022, which was the lowest national blood inventory in more than decade.
According to Desiree Ramos Reiner, Red Cross New York area external affairs officer, it’s very typical for the Red Cross to see a shortfall in donations in the summer months because people go on vacation and students who donate, while they’re away at college, don’t come home and find a blood drive near them.
But the need for blood never takes a break. “It only takes about an hour to donate blood. And every donation can save multiple lives … so it’s really important for people who are healthy to find the time to make a blood donation this summer if they can,” Reiner said.
Donors are especially needed over the upcoming holiday to make sure blood is available all summer long. To encourage that, the Red Cross is offering several promotions. For being a “Holiday Hero,” all blood donors coming in between July 1-16 will receive a $15 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice. As a bonus from July 1-11, those who give blood, platelets or plasma will receive an exclusive Red Cross dry bag, while supplies last. It is great for keeping items dry, storing wet clothes or loading up with first aid supplies for camping, day trips or to keep in your car.
Although all blood is important, Type O-negative is the most needed, because it is used universally for emergency blood transfusions. “And we can never predict when there is going to be an emergency need for something like that,” Reiner said.
The first time you arrive at a Red Cross site to make a blood donation, the staff on hand will let you know what blood type you are. They will ask potential donors to confirm that they feel healthy and weigh at least 110 pounds. There are some other restrictions depending on whether you’re taking certain medications or if you’ve traveled outside of the country. All of those are questions asked during the donation prescreening process.
The prescreening process can be done by downloading the Red Cross blood application via a free app, available wherever you download your phone apps. The app will walk you through the process. And once you get to the blood donation location, you talk to a professional there who asks you some additional questions.
If you’re a person who wants to donate blood but you’re not interested in downloading free apps, you can call 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767) and somebody can help walk you through the process.
The Red Cross needs more New Yorkers to make blood donations and spread the word about the need for donations. In the coming weeks, we have a chance to step up to help in Westchester and nearby in Greenwich, Connecticut. Red Cross drives are scheduled Monday, July 3, in Hawthorne at the Greenwich Blood Donation Center, and at Greenwich Hospital; Wednesday, July 5, at American Legion Post 347 in Larchmont; and Monday, July 10, at Greenwich Blood Donation Center. For more information, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
In addition, the New York Blood Center (NYBC) has organized a drive in Scarsdale on Wednesday, July 19, from noon to 6 p.m. at the Scarsdale Public Library on Olmsted Road. Stop by the Scott Room to donate blood. It’s easier than you might think. The actual time it takes to donate is only about 15 minutes. Most eligible donors will immediately resume normal activity after having a snack. Walk-ins are possible, but the NYBC strongly recommends registering to ensure a timeslot that is convenient for you. To register, visit https://bit.ly/3JCx5P3, or call 1-800-933-2566. For more information, visit nybc.org/donate-blood/become-donor/donation-faqs/.
