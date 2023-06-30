For the past several years, we’ve heard that blood donations have been running below desired levels. That was understandable during the pandemic when most blood drives were canceled.

And yet, supplies continue to lag. The Red Cross collected 50,000 fewer blood donations than needed in May and June to meet the needs of patients. This dip in donations is not as significant as the Red Cross’ first-ever blood crisis in January 2022, which was the lowest national blood inventory in more than decade.

