School administrators and members of the board of education were just putting the finishing touches on next year’s school budgets when the coronavirus turned our world upside down. Since then, they have had to deconstruct and reassemble their financial plans. That meant taking into account huge expected declines in state aid, which reflect the state’s economic devastation from the pandemic shutdown. At the same time, the forced change in learning models due to the pandemic triggered the recalculating of many expenses, from transportation to sanitizing supplies.
These revised budgets are now before voters in Edgemont and Scarsdale.
Mail-in ballots have been sent to residents and must be received by district offices no later than June 9 at 5 p.m. Members of the school communities should make up their minds on the budget proposals and mail their ballots in sufficient time for postal delivery by next Tuesday.
The ballots also give voters the chance to select two board of ed trustees in each district.
When Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the June 9 school board election date and lifted the requirement for signatures on candidates’ petitions, Scarsdale suddenly had a contested election as Fox Meadow resident Mayra Kirkendall-Rodríguez entered the race. Amber Yusuf and Robert Klein had already been named to run as the School Board Nominating Committee slate. So in Scarsdale, three candidates are vying for two open seats on the school board.
Yusuf, a financial technology professional, has been deeply involved in the school district and school community, holding leadership roles in both the PTA and PT Council. She has a demonstrated ability to listen to the concerns of parents. She has proven that she can work collaboratively with district administrators to help solve complex issues like school safety, student wellness and the implementation of districtwide lunch service.
Those who have worked with Yusuf say she handles contentious situations rationally, politely and effectively, relying on research and working hard to understand all sides of the debate. We need a reasoned mediator on the board, as the year ahead could well be a rocky one.
Klein is an experienced architect, now semi-retired, who has dealt with the planning and assessment of large projects throughout a long career, and his skills could benefit the school district as it anticipates multiple capital projects in the coming years. He knows what’s at stake and works hard for the best outcome. He personally made tough financial choices so that his family could live in Scarsdale where his children would get the best public education possible. He has expressed a commitment to pursuing fiscal responsibility while maintaining the excellence of our schools.
In a candidates’ forum Sunday night and in conversations with this newspaper, Kirkendall-Rodríguez and Yusuf both stressed the need for more input from residents who no longer have students in the schools. Those homeowners represent about 40% of the households in the district and Klein is one of them. He empathizes with those who are trying to make ends meet so they can stay here. We will count on him to represent them and bring their perspective to board matters.
Kirkendall-Rodríguez is an economic analyst with a professional track record spanning multiple countries and crises. Her supporters appreciate her willingness to fight for the underdog, her outspokenness, her work ethic and her sharp intellect. We admire these qualities of hers, and we think she has leadership potential and a point of view that should be heard, but we are concerned about her tendency to be provocative in sensitive situations. And, we’ve seen times when she’s not been careful in the words she chooses nor accurate in all of the facts she presents.
In our view, a community leader needs to be meticulous when navigating important matters. We can easily overlook her misspelling of “Inquire” (sic) in a campaign email she sent last weekend, but using the term “endorsements in” when referring to letters to the editor in support of her candidacy that were published in The Scarsdale Inquirer is sloppy, if not misleading. As a financial analyst, she knows zeroes are material, yet she posted a comment on our website citing a village expense at $300 when it should have been $300,000. Her comment was updated after our staff pointed out the error.
We’ve also seen examples of what we consider, at best, poor judgment as evidenced in her decision to send a long, detailed email using the Scarsdale Forum’s email communications system to announce her resignation from that board, which we view as a violation of the forum’s privacy rules.
As we move through these trying times to recalibrate how we educate our children, we need school board members that our entire community can look up to, we need to elect those who are meticulous, show good judgment and practice self-restraint.
Therefore, in Scarsdale’s contested election, we endorse Bob Klein and Amber Yusuf.
In Edgemont’s uncontested election, we support candidates Monica Sganga and Jennifer DeMarrais to fill two impending vacancies on the school board.
In both districts, we urge voters to say Yes to the carefully honed, minimalist school budgets. If either budget should not pass, a contingency budget would leave the district scrambling to reduce spending even further by cutting resources, staff and educational programs, which ultimately would tarnish the gems of our communities.
