Scarsdale, NY (10583)

Today

Cloudy with showers likely late, and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 60F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy with showers likely late, and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 60F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.