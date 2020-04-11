Under normal circumstances, the Scarsdale village election would have come and gone by now with new or returning trustees on the dais. But these are not normal circumstances. Instead, the highly contagious coronavirus led to the postponement of all village elections in the state from March to June.
We now have three months or so of new opportunity to look for great leadership as village officials, both elected and staff, enter uncharted waters and cope with unprecedented stress to the fabric of the community.
In this economic and health crisis, the village faces a number of challenges — some new and others outstanding. There will likely be a substantial budgetary shortfall as a result of the shutdown of our economic engine. For one thing, county and local sales tax revenues are surely going to tank. There will be a huge shift in the ability to make ends meet, to keep programs and services running, and great challenges when the time comes to return to full operation — and who even knows whether that will even be possible.
All of us should be closely watching how trustee candidates are dealing with sudden shocks now and preparing for those that may still lie ahead. This village deserves and expects leadership of the highest caliber, leadership that provides transparency, leadership that can create long-term plans and develop solutions for the best and the worst-case scenarios.
We are watching all the candidates. We want to see honesty, compassion, insight and innovation as they work to guide us through the grip of this crisis.
As longtime Democratic State Assemblyman Richard Brodsky, who passed away in his home in Greenburgh this week, possibly from COVID-19, wrote in his last regular column for the Times Union on March 23: “There is no template for leadership in a time of plague. What we want from leaders may not be what is needed. Assurance, protection and cheerfulness are what we supply to children in a crisis. Truth and warning would serve us better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.