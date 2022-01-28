The unexpected news this week of the exit of Scarsdale Superintendent Dr. Thomas Hagerman reverberated swiftly throughout the community. He announced Monday that he had accepted a new position and plans to leave Scarsdale at the end of this school year. We have since learned that he will head up The Latin School, a private school in Chicago.
His announcement came just four months after Edgemont Schools Superintendant Victoria Kniewel, who served the district since 2013, announced in September 2021 she plans to retire at the end of June. While several other public school districts in New York State are also seeking a superintendent, Scarsdale will likely be quite attractive as its superintendent currently is the second highest paid in the state, in addition to its national reputation as an education powerhouse.
School leaders have had an exhausting two years, facing significant challenges from the ongoing pandemic. Many have resigned or retired, having faced battles over mask mandates and teaching about race. Amid this great exodus, we can’t predict what the applicant pool for superintendents will look like or what they will bring to the table, but Scarsdale’s and Edgemont’s next leader must have a strong track record of innovating for academic excellence and promoting student well-being and engagement. Most of all, he or she must be capable of rallying the community behind clear goals and a defined plan to reach them.
Some will say this district needs a fresh start; others will say we should continue apace to keep key factors in Scarsdale — student achievement and learning and the recruitment of stellar educators — best in class. There is much to embrace in the current administration’s strategic plan, which has put new emphasis on students’ mental health, special needs education, diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), and updating the district’s aging facilities. Certainly, ability to communicate effectively will be paramount.
Replacing Kniewel and Hagerman will be a challenging task for both school districts. In Edgemont, the search is well underway with a consultant team in place since October to recruit and screen candidates based on school board and community input. In Scarsdale, three current school board members are finishing up their first three-year terms at the end of June and are eligible for renomination and reelection in May. Assuming an interim superintendent will be named soon, whoever sits on the board next year will be on the front lines of the search for a permanent replacement. Those who step up to run this spring, either on the nonpartisan slate put forth by the SBNC or as independent candidates, will have a chance to bring new ideas to the board and must be equipped to face the difficult task of hiring a new superintendent. Let’s hope they get it right.
