Planning began in 2015 and finally, three years after construction began, the newly renovated and expanded Greenacres Elementary School was celebrated Friday, Jan. 22, by Scarsdale Board of Education members and district administrators who marked the occasion with speeches and a ribbon-cutting ceremony on the school’s new front steps.
Watching the livestreamed event, we had to agree with school board president Pamela Fuehrer’s assessment that the completion of the revamped Greenacres building was “a perfect complement” to the “national theme of unity” promoted at President Biden’s inauguration last week, and “a great example of how listening and understanding the needs and desires [of stakeholders can] provide a compass [that guides decision-makers] to realize best practices and wonderful accomplishments.”
Of course, there were some tense moments during the two-plus years preceding the final bond proposal. While some pushed for a whole new look and new construction on the open Greenacres field, others rallied to keep the beloved field or spoke passionately in favor of preserving the classic look of the 100-year-old building. To tamp down the debate, school officials decided to put the conversation on hold, paused the project and replaced one architectural firm with another. Ultimately, BBS Architects and Engineers, and Park East Construction helped the district identify the best option to meet school and community needs, and served as the construction team for the project.
The plan evolved: renovate the existing classrooms, add eight new classrooms for fourth and fifth grades, upgrade the locations and access for specials and therapeutic services, add a technology lab, makerspace, new library, Learning Commons and cafeteria and multipurpose room. Had this work not been done, it would have been difficult to cope during the COVID-19 pandemic — the new Learning Commons and multipurpose room, for example, have both been adapted for use as socially distant kindergarten classroom spaces.
The challenge was to get the whole community behind the $34 million plan. To that end, district and school leadership, the PTA and the neighborhood association set up a series of listening sessions and opportunities for residents to weigh in. It was a unified, communitywide effort that ultimately brought the project to fruition. Many of the key components of the project were recommended by the multistakeholder Greenacres Building Committee, including air quality and health and safety concerns and security needs, and the renovation was wrapped into a $65 million bond offering that supported work at every one of the district’s seven buildings, thereby ensuring the bond would pass, which it did in February of 2018.
Schools Superintendent Dr. Thomas Hagerman said, at the ribbon-cutting ceremony last Friday, that the Greenacres School renovation and expansion “will not only provide an incredible learning environment for generations of students, but it will also serve as a reminder to the entire community of our deep and enduring commitment to the children of this community.”
It also is a reminder of what we can accomplish when we work together, listen to each other and dream of a better future.
“Life at Greenacres has been changed forever,” Greenacres School principal Sharon Hill said. “Together we dreamed of what could be possible and here we are today celebrating the magnificence of Greenacres and the beautiful space our teachers and students are proud to come to every day. For this, we are forever grateful.”
