On March 31, 1960, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. spoke at Scarsdale Community Baptist Church. The respect accorded King and receptivity to his message early in the civil rights movement should be a source of pride for the church and the overflowing audience (though not for this newspaper which announced, but failed to cover, King’s talk).
The civil rights movement was passionately embraced by local residents as the transformative decade of the ’60s wore on. Scarsdale’s Student Transfer Education Plan (STEP) was founded in 1967, bringing gifted black students from the South to stay with local families and attend Scarsdale High School; the program still exists. The Greater Scarsdale Fair Housing Committee tried, albeit without much success, to create integrated housing in the village. The Scarsdale Open Society Association was formed in 1968 to grant second mortgage loans to enable minority families to buy homes in Scarsdale. Over many years, it raised substantial funds to provide low-cost mortgages to families who lacked the necessary down payments to purchase homes in Scarsdale. And in 1969, the Scarsdale Board of Education approved a controversial plan to bus children from Mount Vernon to attend Scarsdale elementary schools (the plan was ultimately rejected by the Mount Vernon Board of Education).
According to news reports, after King’s assassination in 1968, 2,000 grieving Scarsdalians joined in a vigil and march that began at the high school.
In the 50 years since King’s death, we wonder how the great civil rights leader would view the state of race relations in the U.S. today.
Surely he would be dismayed by the increase in the number of police shootings of unarmed black men and boys. He would be saddened by the unequal educational and economic opportunities that continue to exist in our country. He would be indignant about the more frequent arrests and harsher penalties meted out to people of color. He would be disappointed that segregation persists, despite the discrediting of “separate but equal.”
But Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. would not be discouraged, because discouragement was not in his vocabulary. While he sought justice from those in power, he empowered people to choose love, endurance and reconciliation over hate, revenge and violence: “Hate is like a cancer,” he said. “It gnaws away the best part of our lives.”
And, “If you love your enemy you have before you the power to redeem him.”
One can think of many people who would benefit from Dr. King’s wisdom today, people caught in the descending spiral of violence, people on the road to disintegration.
How different our world would be, if every nation had a charismatic leader like Dr. King, uniting its citizens under a compelling doctrine of equality and nonviolence.
Monday, Jan. 20 is Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Honor his memory by making an effort to learn more about civil rights. At 5 p.m. The Jacob Burns Film Center, 364 Manville Rd, Pleasantville, will screen two examples of the influential work of black filmmaker Madeline Anderson: “Integration Report 1” is her 1960 examination of the struggle for black equality; and “I Am Somebody” is her documentary of a 1969 struggle for labor rights in Charleston, South Carolina, led by 400 black female hospital workers. The film features a rousing speech from Coretta Scott King. Following the screening, filmmaker Madeline Anderson will tune in via Skype for a live Q&A.
Use the holiday to pitch in and push for a better world and help transform Dr. King’s dream into reality. Visit volunteernewyork.org to find and join one of the many activities planned for MLK Day of Service to help underserved Westchester residents.
