It’s good to connect the dots. It’s also good for municipalities to know what other municipalities are doing to solve similar problems. Good government doesn’t mean reinventing the wheel.
Such is the case with a possible reprieve for some Scarsdale residents who have incurred steep, state-mandated penalties because they paid the second half of their school taxes after the Feb. 1 deadline.
People are angry. An understatement. We’ve heard it loud and clear — as have the folks at village hall. Certainly the village can make some kind of exemption or accommodation, the late-payers say (hope). But as reported in last week’s Inquirer, the mayor said that after consulting with the village attorney, no waiver, workaround, or other solution was available.
But we’ve come to learn that, buried in some arcane New York State real property tax law, there may be relief available to some late-payers. Here’s what Section 925-a of the New York State real property taxes law states: “If the final date for collection of taxes, or for the collection of taxes without penalty … shall fall on a Saturday, Sunday or public holiday, an extension for the collection of taxes shall automatically be in effect until the first business day following such date and the date for paying over taxes shall be extended to the following day.”
With the deadline for the second half of school taxes set at Jan. 31 — a Sunday — that meant that Monday, Feb. 1 was the 2021 deadline for the payment of these taxes. Lucky Break No. 1.
Now, there are probably few of us (adults at least) who felt there was anything good about the nor’easter that dumped 18 inches of snow on Scarsdale on Feb. 1. A storm so intense, Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a State of Disaster Emergency for several counties, including Westchester.
In 2007, the state passed Chapter 522 of the real property tax legislation, which states “if a property tax falls due while a State disaster emergency declaration is in effect, the Governor may issue an Executive Order extending the tax payment deadline by up to 21 days, provided the Chief Executive Officer of a county, city, town, village or school district in the affected area has so requested.”
For residents who forgot that, with the new, two-installment payment option available, Feb. 1 was tax day, that snowfall may turn out to be a windfall.
There is further serendipity in this.
The Scarsdale Inquirer has two sister papers. One, The Record-Review, covers Bedford, where a new state assemblyman — and former Bedford town supervisor — became aware of this fortuitous wrinkle in the law with coinciding dates. He found Executive Order 202.93, a result of the village of Lynbrook, in Nassau County, request for such an accommodation. And so, with a template of the request, State Assemblyman Chris Burdick penned a draft letter of request that he gave to the current town of Bedford supervisor, who in turn sent it up to Albany. Permission was granted under Executive Order 202.96 on Feb. 26. This now allows Bedford to refund all late-payment penalties to taxpayers who paid after the Feb. 1 deadline, but no later than Feb. 22.
Can Scarsdale do this? We think there’s a high likelihood a similar Executive Order could help our delinquent taxpayers.
The Inquirer learned all of this (by speaking with Assemblyman Burdick) on Wednesday night (March 3). We immediately contacted the mayor, to enable him to get the ball rolling — should he choose — first thing Thursday morning.
Keep in mind that this waiver of penalties won’t help people who paid their taxes on Feb. 23 or later. And, we know since the village sent out delinquency notices that were mailed on Feb. 25, there is no way these people would be given any relief.
How many people would such an Executive Order help? We have no idea. We contacted the Scarsdale treasurer’s office Thursday morning but as of late that night, have not received a response. Nor was the mayor able to provide us those numbers on Thursday.
The mayor told us he is consulting with the village attorney, manager and treasurer. We don’t know how many of the village trustees have been advised of this, but we expected faster answers. Is it possible no one would derive any benefit from such a request; that no one paid delinquent taxes by Feb. 22? Certainly. But why not tell us? And if they don’t know, why not?
We’ve written before about the board’s lack of transparency and tendency to drag their feet. Will the current mess in Albany with the Legislature looking to curtail the governor’s powers have any impact on something like this?
We know windows of opportunity can close quickly. If this remedy for bringing relief to some late-paying Scarsdale taxpayers is an option, we hope the board acts swiftly.
