During the village’s 2012-22 budget work session Feb. 10, we learned there’s more than $8 million outstanding in uncollected Scarsdale school taxes, which were due Feb. 1 (extended from Sunday, Jan. 31). Village treasurer Ann Scaglione confirmed Thursday, Feb. 11 there is $8,350,000 outstanding, though the amount is changing daily as payments continue to arrive and the treasurer’s office is busy sending out reminder notices.
This is the first year the village has offered installment payments for both school and village taxes (the lion’s share of the bill being the local school tax). While most, if not all, municipalities in Westchester already collected taxes by installments, some residents here pressed the Scarsdale Board of Trustees, and the school district agreed, to set up a two-installment system to give taxpayers a respite in these difficult times. In May 2020, the village board adopted the measure, which is likely to remain in place permanently.
Those who pay their taxes through escrow accounts don’t have to keep an eye on the tax due dates — their mortgage company does that for them. But for those who pay directly, it’s a new system this year — homeowners received two payment coupons from the village and it was up to them to mind the due dates, unless they chose to pay the village tax in full in July and the school tax in September. Those who miss the deadline face a 10% penalty on the amount in arrears in the first two months after the due date.
We’re wondering why there’s such a large number of taxpayers in arrears — possibly a couple of hundred households given the average annual tax bill in Scarsdale. The U.S. postal service could be to blame, at least for those who waited to send in their payments close to the deadline. (Village hall is accepting as on time any payments postmarked by Feb. 1.) But we would guess most people prefer to pay online or drop their checks into the contactless, secure box at village hall — though the Feb. 1 nor’easter may have been a hurdle.
The village treasurer said she fielded calls all week from taxpayers who suddenly realized they missed the deadline. But some of the late payments might be because residents are facing financial hardships due to the pandemic.
Whatever the cause, there could be a hefty windfall from penalties for late payments. It’s unfortunate that the additional revenue comes at the expense of some of our neighbors, especially those feeling economic pain, but we hope the additional revenue could help reduce operating costs and/or reduce the tax levy.
The two-installment system is supposed to benefit local taxpayers, but you’d better be sure to put the new tax deadlines — July and December for village taxes and September and January for school tax — on your calendar or be prepared to pay the penalties.
