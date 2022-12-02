In this space two weeks ago, I mentioned that my family hoped to welcome recent refugees to join us for Thanksgiving dinner. Ultimately, we connected with two sisters from the Central African Republic (CAR). They were as delighted as we were to get acquainted and share a traditional American feast, and they certainly had a lot to be grateful for. For several years they had struggled in a displaced persons’ camp in Chad. Then, about four years ago they immigrated to the U.S. and resettled in White Plains with help from Westchester Reform Temple in conjunction with HIAS, a nonprofit organization that provides humanitarian aid and assistance to refugees.
When they first arrived, they worked at Target. Currently they both are working in the health care field. The younger sister proudly shared that she recently completed training to become a licensed insurance agent. Her older sister, a teacher who is fluent in French, English and Arabic, said she enjoyed tutoring local students here before the pandemic and hopes to restart that activity again soon.
After sharing our holiday meal and getting to know these two learned and courageous women, we talked about the value immigrants have added to this country throughout its history. Especially now, given the tenor of the troubled times, it’s important to realize how much immigrants enrich our communities.
The U.S. has more immigrants than any other country in the world, and they come here from just about everywhere in the world. In September, the Center of Immigration Studies (CIS) reported the number of foreign-born people living in the U.S. climbed to almost 48 million. That number has more than quadrupled since 1965 when the Immigration and Nationality Act was passed. And about 3 million refugees have been resettled in the U.S. since 1980 when the federal government created the Refugee Resettlement Program.
Today, immigrants account for 14.6 % of the U.S. population — the highest percentage in 112 years, according to CIS. The record, however, was 14.8% in 1890 when emigration to the U.S. was at an all-time high.
We should be pushing to open the gates of immigration to this country. Why? Because immigration in general grows our economy. Research from the Bush Institute shows, “When immigrants enter the labor force, they increase the productive capacity of the economy and raise GDP. Their incomes rise, but so do those of natives.”
Immigration also strengthens our workforce. The Pew Research Center has projected that immigrants will “drive future growth in the U.S. working-age population” as the Baby Boom generation heads into retirement. “Immigrants and their children are expected to offset a decline in the working-age population by adding about 18 million people of working age between 2015 and 2035.”
Immigration also adds talent and dynamism — something that keeps society moving forward. Most of the 1 million immigrants who come here each year are “as likely as or more likely than” U.S.-born residents to have a bachelor’s or advanced degree, according to Pew, and they come here for better work opportunities, for better living conditions, or to escape political or social turmoil.
Many of us can relate to the refugee or immigrant story because our parents or our grandparents came here for the same reasons. The two sisters from the CAR are a vivid reminder of just how lucky we are and how much we have to be grateful for. When it comes time for giving thanks, whether it’s the formal holiday, or just being grateful day to day for the good things that happen, we, as members of a community, as citizens of this country, have to appreciate that the U.S. is still a magnet for people who see opportunity here and are willing to bring their talents and invest their lives in realizing that opportunity. That’s a great benefit for all of us. And that is the real truth of immigration in the United States.
