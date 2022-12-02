In this space two weeks ago, I mentioned that my family hoped to welcome recent refugees to join us for Thanksgiving dinner. Ultimately, we connected with two sisters from the Central African Republic (CAR). They were as delighted as we were to get acquainted and share a traditional American feast, and they certainly had a lot to be grateful for. For several years they had struggled in a displaced persons’ camp in Chad. Then, about four years ago they immigrated to the U.S. and resettled in White Plains with help from Westchester Reform Temple in conjunction with HIAS, a nonprofit organization that provides humanitarian aid and assistance to refugees.

When they first arrived, they worked at Target. Currently they both are working in the health care field. The younger sister proudly shared that she recently completed training to become a licensed insurance agent. Her older sister, a teacher who is fluent in French, English and Arabic, said she enjoyed tutoring local students here before the pandemic and hopes to restart that activity again soon.

