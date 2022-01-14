At a meeting last November, Scarsdale school leaders reported seeing a “tidal wave” of students’ mental health needs since March 2020. That same night, at a school budget forum, residents expressed concerns for Scarsdale students and urged the school board to add resources and personnel for mental health services.
Those voices, thankfully, have been heard. Staffing requests proposed at a 2022-23 budget presentation Jan. 10 included nearly three-quarters of a million dollars for additional student support at both the middle and high school, including a psychologist and social worker at each level, as well as clerical support for the psychologists.
Scarsdale Middle School Principal Meghan Troy noted, “The impact of the pandemic on students is becoming clearer every day. Our mental health professionals share that students needing support require more time with them. If we are able to add the school-based social worker, we will be able to meet more students before they enter a crisis mode.”
We support adding that position, estimated at $110,000 including benefits.
The middle school also is looking to start a version of the Scarsdale Support Program that’s been in place at the high school since 2015, providing “support and structure for students who are struggling to access the general education curriculum due to emotional difficulties.”
To do so, the school needs a psychologist, a special education teacher, estimated at $235,000 combined, plus an aide and some “minor classroom renovations.” We support those requests.
At the high school level, the request to add a psychologist, social worker and psychologists’ secretary — totaling $250,000-plus — reflects the school community’s growing need for more social-emotional support, an uptick in mandated counseling services for students, a significant increase in hospitalizations and more students being “temporarily out-placed” due to eating disorders and anxiety disorders.
The need is clear. We support adding sufficient funds into the budget for these essential, potentially lifesaving services in the district.
