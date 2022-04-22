The Scarsdale School Board met in executive session April 20, after which it appointed labor and employment lawyer Anthony J. Brock to investigate the “timeline and communication” behind the district’s IRS troubles, including payroll tax errors that incurred huge penalties and led to liens on the district. Details of the investigator’s contract will be released as soon as it’s finalized, which board president Karen Ceske anticipates will happen by this weekend, with the investigation set to start on Monday.
On April 21, the day after the board appointed the investigator, three Scarsdale School Board members — Ceske, Vice President Amber Yusuf and Jim Dugan — gathered at a picnic table on the high school grounds and met with 10 residents and two members of the media. They could have canceled the informal community “coffee,” which was scheduled weeks before the IRS issue came to light. But they didn’t. When the news broke two weeks ago at a special meeting convened by the board on March 30, Ceske said that March 25 was the first they had heard of the trouble. But questions welled up among residents and reporters about who actually knew what and when. The board’s decision to hire an investigator and its decision to go ahead with the April 21 “coffee” — and presumably with the next one slated for April 27 — should quell any doubt that this board is unresponsive or hiding something.
By going ahead with these gatherings, the school board members are showing not only courage but also their deep commitment to their constituents. True, they are “hand-tied legally,” as Ceske put it, in that they cannot answer many of our questions “on the advice of counsel” during the investigation. But the fact that they wanted to meet with residents and to follow up on everyone’s questions is a good sign; it reassures us that they have our backs and want to hear from us.
As expected, people at the informal gathering asked pointed questions about the IRS scandal, though a few broached other topics, such as technology education in the district. Questioners asked about the effect of the IRS penalties on the school budget, about the organization chart in the district from payroll on up, about protection from retribution for “whistleblowers,” about the wisdom of naming the current head of HR (will he be questioned in the IRS investigation?) as interim superintendent after Dr. Thomas Hagerman leaves to lead Latin School in Chicago at the end of June. And some urged the board going forward to strengthen its oversight role and uphold its independence from the administration.
While many of the questions remained unanswered, Ceske pointed out that the board launched the investigation with a third party — not the district’s lawyer — to understand what went wrong and what to do to prevent something like this from happening again. But, most of all, she said, working with a third party will ensure confidentiality and anonymity, should there be any whistleblowers. She also said they want the inquiry to be “expeditious,” and while they can’t say how long it will take or how much it might cost in the end, they are hoping it is resolvable and conclusions about the “timeline and communications” can be reached quickly. (The resolution of the IRS matters being handled by a separate legal team.) But who knows, the investigation might uncover other things that need to be changed or further investigated — was this all due to an administrative mistake or something larger? Why wasn’t the board told about it from Day One? We don’t yet know. But we have every reason to think the board is on our side and will check all the boxes. These informal gatherings, as well as the board’s swift and separate outreach to the community on April 20 correcting errors in the superintendent’s email to Latin School, show that they care and they are listening.
Ceske said it aloud: “We love this school and that’s why we are on this board,” and the board is “working hard to navigate this.”
Next up, the board will meet Monday, April 25 as to “review a draft proposal for an internal audit.” Stay tuned.
