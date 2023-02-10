Dr. Andrew “Drew” Patrick has been named Scarsdale Schools Superintendent. Serving as interim superintendent since May of last year, Patrick has ushered in a new chapter of communication, collaboration and curriculum development in the Scarsdale School District, and he has done so with unwavering professionalism and congeniality.  

The school board and community have had an extraordinary opportunity to watch Patrick in action. He has demonstrated he can communicate with all stakeholders. He has added a “human touch” at board meetings, at public gatherings and in classrooms. Most notable are his focus on “kids and teaching and learning” and his embrace of principles of diversity, equity and inclusion, and sustainability. As a former teacher, he has a strong background in curriculum and deep knowledge and passion for education. He also has demonstrated leadership expertise.

