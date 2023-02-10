Dr. Andrew “Drew” Patrick has been named Scarsdale Schools Superintendent. Serving as interim superintendent since May of last year, Patrick has ushered in a new chapter of communication, collaboration and curriculum development in the Scarsdale School District, and he has done so with unwavering professionalism and congeniality.
The school board and community have had an extraordinary opportunity to watch Patrick in action. He has demonstrated he can communicate with all stakeholders. He has added a “human touch” at board meetings, at public gatherings and in classrooms. Most notable are his focus on “kids and teaching and learning” and his embrace of principles of diversity, equity and inclusion, and sustainability. As a former teacher, he has a strong background in curriculum and deep knowledge and passion for education. He also has demonstrated leadership expertise.
When former Schools Superintendent Dr. Thomas Hagerman, who became Scarsdale’s superintendent in 2014, announced in January 2022 he was leaving at the end of the 2021-22 school year to become head of school at the Latin School in Chicago, the Scarsdale School Board tapped Patrick, who was assistant superintendent for human resources and leadership development at the time, to serve as interim superintendent effective July 1, 2022. But his appointment was pushed up to May when Hagerman resigned due to the “distraction” caused by errors in payroll tax filings to the IRS that led to $1.7 million in penalties and lien (which eventually were reduced or removed). When the IRS issues were revealed to the school board many months after they were incurred, the board immediately called for an investigation and audit, which began in April, and called upon Patrick to steady the ship as the district navigated out of the IRS mess and the restrictions of the COVID pandemic.
But due diligence must prevail in these situations, so the board hired a search firm, called for public input, held focus groups and cast a wide net to find the best possible candidate to lead the district. We appreciate the board’s and the search consultants’ exhaustive efforts — they reviewed 65 applicants — and we applaud their decision. We suspect Patrick was the board’s unanimous choice in large part because he already understands the culture and values of Scarsdale Schools and has already proven his dedication to the success of all its students, faculty and staff.
Keep up the good work, Drew.
