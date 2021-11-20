They’ve been back to school now for three months. But for many students it hasn’t been an easy return. We heard from Scarsdale High School Principal Ken Bonamo this week that there have been “significant issues” with student mental health at the secondary level. While coming back to a more “normal” school experience is exciting, it also is nerve wracking, with more anxiety, panic attacks and depression than usual, and more incidents of “school avoidance.” As a result, there has been a rise in the number of students who are mandated for counseling and more students “in crisis” who also are meeting with school psychologists. And sadly, we heard, there are more student hospitalizations.
These insights were shared at an informal meeting of Scarsdale principals, administrators and members of the board of education Nov. 15, where it was revealed that the high school is dealing with a “tidal wave of emotional needs.”
At the middle school, Principal Meghan Troy reported they are seeing “typical” middle school behaviors and challenges shifted a grade level — i.e., seventh-graders behaving the way you would expect see sixth-graders behave as they learn to navigate hallways and classroom spaces, or deal with peers in unstructured settings.
At SMS, there are more mental health issues than in “typical years,” with a rise in the number of students with anxiety, more students needing mental health counseling, and more conversations with families and students. “We knew it was going to come, but I don’t think we knew what it was going to look like,” Troy said.
Elementary school principals said the full-time return has elevated students’ social emotional issues, with behaviors that are somewhat delayed in development. At recess, for example, students are learning to socialize beyond their COVID “pod” or “bubble” and some are just beginning to develop the important social skills that are learned at the primary level.
As they emerge from the pandemic and learn to cope with the new normal, our students are fortunate — they are being looked after by a community that truly cares about its youth. At every level, the district has youth counselors, house counselors, school psychologists and teachers working not only with students in crisis but working on preventative initiatives as well. Giving a mental health update at the Nov. 15 school board meeting, Assistant Superintendent for Student Services Eric Rauschenbach said all Scarsdale Family Counseling Service youth outreach workers’ positions within the high school and middle school have been filled after a number of resignations over the summer and early in the school year. The district also added two licensed clinical social workers on a contract basis in the high school to help address the increased mental health counseling needs.
In its budget planning, the district is focusing on specific programming and mental health staffing “to ensure that the continued high level of intervention can happen for students who are experiencing the increase in mental health [needs],” Rauschenbach said.
Nearly every resident commenting at a school budget forum Nov. 17 lobbied for more mental health services for students. “There is no doubt that the pandemic-induced disruption to students’ social emotional development is a major issue all educators and parents are looking to mitigate ... We hope the district will include concrete resources in this area in the 2022-23 budget,” Laura Liu, the PT Council budget study co-chair, said.
As Principal Bonamo said, “we would do well, as a community, to think carefully about what are the academic impacts [of the pandemic], but then also … I don’t know if we can ever know what are the lasting emotional impacts on our youngsters.” He mentioned an “almost existential fear” that we all shared at some point during the pandemic and asked us to consider “what it must be like for a child to live with and wrestle with that fear” and to see that fear among his or her own family members.
Any psychologist or teacher in the high school or middle school will confirm: the numbers of students who need attention are higher than ever, the cases are more complex and require an enormous amount of intervention. We would all do well to reflect on that.
Do your part to stem the tide: when the time comes to support the need for more mental health resources in our schools, just say yes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.