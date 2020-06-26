During this period of historic uncertainty, the outcome of the Democratic primaries held June 23 remains unresolved 48 hours after the polls closed.
The holdup is due to the fact that absentee ballots, which must be received at the board of elections by June 30, have not yet been counted. As a result, races affecting Scarsdale and Edgemont could not be called, despite substantial leads for three candidates.
In the primary for the Democratic nomination for Westchester district attorney, challenger Mimi Rocah of Scarsdale had a large lead over incumbent Anthony Scarpino, with 27,748 or 68% of the in-person votes, to Scarpino’s 13,062, or 32%.
Rocah’s campaign declared victory on Wednesday, but with more than 290,000 registered Democrats in Westchester and a large number of absentee ballots outstanding, Scarpino said the race was not yet over.
For the 16th Congressional District, which has 267,654 registered Democrats and includes most of Scarsdale/Edgemont, challenger Jamaal Bowman had 15,042 votes in Westchester, while incumbent Eliot Engel had 9,607 in the county after the polls closed; the absentee ballot count is still to come.
For the 17th Congressional District, which has 215,062 registered Democrats, and includes a small part of Scarsdale near the border with White Plains, Mondaire Jones led a field of seven candidates with 13,625 votes. His closest competitor, Adam Schleifer, had 6,253 votes. Again, the absentee ballots will be counted and added to the tally in July.
In a tight race for a seat in the 92nd State Assembly District, which has 46,476 registered Democrats and includes all of Greenburgh, challenger Jennifer Williams had 2,464 votes while incumbent Tom Abinanti had 2,203.
What was certain was that voting was far from smooth despite the efforts of the Westchester County Board of Elections. Those efforts included the absentee ballots and early voting.
In Greenburgh and Scarsdale, early voting was held from June 13-21. Edgemont residents of unincorporated Greenburgh could vote at Greenburgh Town Hall, while Scarsdale voters were assigned to three polling places: Fox Meadow School, Davis School in New Rochelle and the Board of Elections in White Plains.
Despite those options, there were long lines June 23 at the polling places in Greenburgh, and at Fox Meadow and Davis schools, lines grew when ballot printers malfunctioned temporarily. And there were numerous complaints about voters not receiving absentee ballots.
If this primary was a warmup for the presidential election in November, we’re in big trouble.
