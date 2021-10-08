It was surprising to hear from a Scarsdale resident, a physician who works in Queens, about the patients he treats who face recurring incidences of domestic violence. If he treats a victim of child abuse, the doctor said he’s required by law to report what he knows to authorities. But he’s not allowed to report adult abuse. He can only provide victims with information about where to go for help. Usually they don’t go for help, he said, fearing the abuser will turn even more aggressive if they do.
The doctor was adamant that the laws should change to allow him — even to require him — to report adult abuse. All he can do is tell patients there are services. But many don’t avail themselves to that because they are embarrassed or ashamed or scared.
In California, failure to report domestic abuse is a crime; health care providers, teachers, clergy, law enforcement personnel and others are required to make a report to the appropriate law enforcement or social service agency if they suspect a patient or person they have contact with is suffering from a physical injury due to a firearm or assaultive or abusive conduct. They are granted anonymity.
Why doesn’t New York have a similar law?
We asked Assemblymember Amy Paulin, who represents Scarsdale and has been on the forefront to introduce and pass legislation on domestic abuse. She said in cases of adult abuse, you might be putting that adult in worse danger by reporting it to the police. “A doctor or other person familiar with the victim’s situation calls the police, and then the police come in, the odds are good the victim is going to get beat up again, or even worse, possibly killed,” she said. A study published in 2019 in the Journal of Family Violence supports her view. Most women felt their situation was worse after mandatory reporting; it also affects minorities more adversely.
In New York, doctors are required to ask on their intake forms if a patient has been a victim of abuse, and the state does have legislation, thanks to Paulin, requiring all doctors to be trained to give victims essential information about their options for help, including social services and abuse hotlines. Doctors also can document the injuries and tell the patient that if they want copies of those records, at any point when they themselves go to the police, they could be given copies. It’s really about empowering the victims and giving them the tools they need to escape, assuring them they have the option of going to the police if they feel safe enough to do so. What they do with the information is up to the victim.
My Sisters’ Place, a victims’ assistance organization in White Plains, has a hotline at 914-683-1333. The national hotline is 800-799-SAFE (7233).
