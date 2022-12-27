Summarizing a year of news in an editorial column is a daunting task, given the sheer volume of articles we have published over the past 51 weekly issues (note: we will not publish an issue on Dec. 30). Here is a mini-highlights reel of this year’s local news:
2022 started with the biggest surge of the COVID-19 pandemic, which came right after the holidays. By mid-year, as vaccines and boosters became more common and cases declined, we learned to live with the risks of getting the virus, and COVID’s intrusions into daily life were largely forgotten. Not that we’re out of the woods yet, by any means, with numbers of infections and hospitalizations rising again and predictions of yet another post-holiday wave.
With COVID came millions of dollars in federal aid to help repair the economic and social damages caused by the pandemic. Over the past year, those funds began to flow into the coffers of school districts and municipalities, helping shore up budgets and fill in spending gaps.
Energy prices came under pressure around the globe and rose by double digits, causing sticker shock at the gas pump and on residential utility bills. On the political front, Congressional redistricting led to new boundary lines, which gave Scarsdale a new state senator and gave Edgemont a new assembly member and U.S. Congress member. Three local residents ran for office — governor, state senate and U.S. Congress — but incumbents retained their seats as did the Westchester County executive.
School news
Scarsdale accepted the resignation, twice, of its superintendent and dealt with payroll tax payment errors that took months to resolve with the IRS. Scarsdale appointed an interim superintendent and launched a search for a new leader, while Edgemont marked the retirement of one superintendent and hired another. As the 2022-23 school year began, Scarsdale launched a new elementary math program and considered options for adding holidays to the school calendar, while parents scrutinized the district’s balanced literacy program. In Edgemont, Seely Place School celebrated its centennial, faculty members expressed concerns about the tenure process, and delays at the state level slowed down school bond projects.
Local issues
In a major undertaking to reimagine its aging municipal pool, Scarsdale hired a project consultant and conducted a series of public engagement sessions and a villagewide survey. The trustees have decided to move forward with a revamp of the outdoor pools, rather than a year-round indoor facility.
After extensive study and public input, the village also settled on a set of pilot projects for its “Village Center Strategic Mobility and Placemaking Plan” to improve safety and visual appeal for targeted areas. The village speed limit was reduced to 25 mph, while plans are set to build eight pickleball courts in 2023. But debate continues over lights at Crossway Field.
The village enacted code revisions to address pesticide use, telecom service and the posting of signs, and added paint and battery recycling to its sustainability efforts. Still more code changes were drafted for noise offenses and stormwater management.
The village of Scarsdale also dealt with payroll tax payment errors that led to IRS penalties, but did so more transparently than the school district had. It also engaged an investment strategist, and as budget planning for FY2023 began, it showed a budget surplus for the current fiscal year. The village also regained control of a building leased to the MTA, renewed its commitment to a property shared with local Girl Scouts, and welcomed a new village clerk as well as new outside counsel. Local police and fire also saw leadership changes: SFD veteran Christopher Mytych was named fire chief, and Kobie Powell was promoted to captain and then appointed Greenburgh’s first Black chief of police.
The removal of leaves was a burning issue in 2022. Scarsdale opted to continue leaf vacuuming, but partially banned commercial use of gas-powered blowers, which sparked opposition from lawn care companies. In Greenburgh, the question of restricting blowers remained unresolved at year’s end, but the town did take steps to mitigate flooding in Edgemont, and passed a law to restrict tobacco product sales and displays at local smoke shops.
Edgemont Incorporation Committee made headlines once again as it circulated a petition seeking a vote on the question of whether to become the seventh incorporated village within Greenburgh. How that effort plays out will certainly be on our radar next year.
