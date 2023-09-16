If you haven’t played pickleball, you may not be familiar with the term “transition zone.” According to Pickleball Portal, that’s “the area between the baseline and the non-volley-zone line that serves as a middle ground as players move from far hitting shots to dinks near the non-volley-zone.”
In its two-year quest for a solution to the question of how to meet the demand for this very popular racquet sport and where to locate new courts in Scarsdale, the village board has finally established a “transition zone” at Crossway. Lines for six new courts have been painted atop the four longstanding tennis courts at the sports complex on Mamaroneck Road.
More importantly, acoustic barriers have been set up to block the noise — an olive branch, we hope, for the neighbors in Quaker Ridge, who have said, more or less, “not in my backyard” ever since the plan emerged to build eight courts for pickleball in the area known as the bowling green at Crossway.
The distinctive “pop” sound that occurs when the paddle strikes the plastic ball can be quite loud and cause disturbances, especially in densely populated areas. Concerned residents asked for a deeper study of noise reduction measures and potential locations for constructing pickleball courts. The village has responded with a pilot program meant to test the impact of having courts at Crossway.
We support the effort to strike a balance between promoting the sport and respecting the peace and quiet of surrounding areas. We know many Scarsdale residents are eager to play the sport on a regular basis, as evidenced by the high registration rates for clinics offered through the rec department. We urge local pickleball enthusiasts to reserve time slots online and then, as quietly as possible, use the new courts during the pilot program time period, which starts Monday and continues through October.
To turn a common phrase: If you come, they will build it. Permanently, we hope.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.