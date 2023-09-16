If you haven’t played pickleball, you may not be familiar with the term “transition zone.” According to Pickleball Portal, that’s “the area between the baseline and the non-volley-zone line that serves as a middle ground as players move from far hitting shots to dinks near the non-volley-zone.”

In its two-year quest for a solution to the question of how to meet the demand for this very popular racquet sport and where to locate new courts in Scarsdale, the village board has finally established a “transition zone” at Crossway. Lines for six new courts have been painted atop the four longstanding tennis courts at the sports complex on Mamaroneck Road.

