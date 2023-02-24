Last month, Gov. Kathy Hochul revealed an executive budget that includes a bold plan to address New York’s housing shortage with a goal of building 800,000 housing units over the next 10 years. The proposal requires every Westchester municipality to increase overall housing by 3% within three years, which would add about 163 to Scarsdale’s current total of 5,454 households.
If the target were not met, or if municipalities failed to implement “preferred actions” that create zoning capacity to achieve the goal, they would be considered noncompliant, and housing developers could be granted the right to fast-track projects for approval, over the objections of local officials, by a newly formed state board.
The plan also would require every Westchester municipality with an MTA train or bus station — such as Scarsdale and Hartsdale — to drastically increase housing density within one-half mile of the station.
“The future of our state will be hinging on whether we can meet the need, meet the demand right now,” Hochul said last week. “Otherwise, it’s going to be challenging to attract new businesses here so they can house their employees.”
Indeed, new housing is needed to attract new jobs and retain businesses across the state, and making the issue even more urgent is the rapid rise in housing prices, brought on by inflation, the pandemic-era buying frenzy and low inventory, all of which are pricing out renters and first-time home buyers. And while we support the creation of new affordable housing statewide, of which residents and newcomers to the state are in dire need, we think constituents should be concerned by the transit-oriented development and rezoning aspects of the governor’s plan.
Legislators have come forward to raise those concerns over the housing plan. While they welcomed the governor’s focus on tackling a major problem, the upshot of their response is that they see this initiative, however well intended, as a heavy-handed state mandate that would seriously undermine a key area of local control, while taking a punitive approach to noncompliance.
State Sen. Shelley Mayer, who represents Scarsdale, in an email to the Inquirer commended Hochul’s commitment to addressing the affordable housing crisis in New York. However, Mayer noted, “The governor’s proposals seek to walk a fine line between state enforcement and local control over housing policy, but I remain concerned that the voices of local municipal officials have not been adequately reflected in these proposals. In addition, the significant differences between all of New York’s diverse communities must be adequately addressed, both as to affordable housing and transit-oriented development.”
Noting legislators’ resistance to a similar transit-hub development mandate proposed in the governor’s prior-year budget, many local legislators are pushing back, working to replace the penalties with incentives — especially since many local governments have taken strong and effective measures to promote affordable housing.
Another one of the problems with the governor’s proposal, say local officials, is that it fails to account for some barriers to housing growth that have nothing to do with zoning. For example, our area is almost fully developed with barely any land on which to build.
“Scarsdale and Edgemont wouldn’t be able to accommodate so many new housing units, or even a fraction of the amount required,” Assembly Member Amy Paulin told the Inquirer. “It would change the character and integrity of our community. Scarsdale would no longer be a Village in a Park. We would be a congested urban center without the infrastructure to support it. I will fight to make sure this doesn’t happen.”
It is going to be challenging for the governor to get enough backing for her flawed housing plan to see the light of day in the next budget, which should be completed by April 1. She needs to work with municipalities to develop a reasonable plan that would increase housing stock while preserving local control of zoning. Lawmakers will have their say during upcoming negotiations to produce their version of the budget.
