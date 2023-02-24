Last month, Gov. Kathy Hochul revealed an executive budget that includes a bold plan to address New York’s housing shortage with a goal of building 800,000 housing units over the next 10 years. The proposal requires every Westchester municipality to increase overall housing by 3% within three years, which would add about 163 to Scarsdale’s current total of 5,454 households.

If the target were not met, or if municipalities failed to implement “preferred actions” that create zoning capacity to achieve the goal, they would be considered noncompliant, and housing developers could be granted the right to fast-track projects for approval, over the objections of local officials, by a newly formed state board.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.