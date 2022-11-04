With the midterm elections in full swing (early voting continues through Nov. 6 and Election Day is Nov. 8), we can’t help but wonder about voter turnout. Will we be surprised or disappointed when the numbers are announced? If recent events are any indication, it’ll probably be the latter.
If turnout is low, what will that say about our democracy?
Democracy depends on citizens being engaged and involved, and, most of all, going to the polls. Eligible voters need to pay attention to the issues, know who’s in office and who’s challenging them. Everyone who has not yet voted in this election should go to the polls by Tuesday to support the candidates of their choice, or, if so inclined, write in an alternative.
On the heels of two intense elections in 2016 and 2020, every candidate this year has participated in debates, forums — and pretty aggressive advertising — giving voters plenty of opportunities to hear from them, to pose questions and assess their positions on key issues, such as crime and public safety, the economy and inflation, climate crisis and reproductive freedom.
There are clear choices to be made. Whether you like the trajectory of current events or feel a need for change, don’t let complacency rule your day. If the candidates’ claims or political messaging is confusing, or you are unsure what choice to make, www.vote411.org is a good resource for unbiased information on the issues and who’s on your ballot — or to report polling problems.
It is crucial to go to the polls and cast your vote for candidates who you believe will yield results on the issues you care about. Do not go unheeded. Make your choices and remember to turn the ballot over — and we urge you to vote yes on Proposition 1, the $4.2 billion Environmental Bond Act.
This weekend or next Tuesday, take time out of your busy schedule; vote be counted.
