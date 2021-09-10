When you look at a map of Scarsdale on the village engineering department online library, you will see that almost half the village is in what’s called a “sensitive drainage area.” The large “sensitive” area extends in Heathcote, Fox Meadow and Greenacres from Palmer to Cushman, Kensington to Horseguard, and includes much of Edgewood from Church to Roosevelt, Webster to Eastwoods, Sprague and Clarence to Lyons. Apparently, many streets in the zone around the Bronx River and its watershed cannot absorb more than normal amounts of rainfall. That doesn’t bode well for those of us whose basements flooded during recent severe storms. With the advent of dramatic weather events being linked to global warming, we are sure to face more storms like Sandy, Henri and Ida — storms that are no longer “historic,” but rather, are becoming the norm with devastating consequences.
The record-keepers said the remnants of Hurricane Ida dumped 8 inches of rain on Scarsdale. Scarsdale’s tally was second only to Mount Kisco’s in all of Westchester County. The historic deluge that fell in just a few hours combined with the area’s “sensitive drainage” condition to create a perfect storm — or storm water in this case — which partially explains why homes in Scarsdale were inundated with so much water.
But another factor is Scarsdale’s aging or neglected infrastructure. Edgewood residents have complained for years about sewage overflow and flooding on Barry Road. An inspection last year in that area found pipes were blocked by roots and debris which were promptly cleared. A month ago, proactively, a water main cleaning company smoke-tested and cleared other blocked sewer lines, and the village is planning a major capital investment to shore up the system.
Overbuilding is another issue. The village has many large houses, often on clear-cut properties with driveways, patios and swimming pools that cause stormwater to fall on impervious surfaces where it can’t be absorbed by vegetation or soil. All of that aggravates soil erosion, sediment buildup and water runoff. The area around Garden Road, for example, has a very high water table and experiences incessant flooding. Despite that, it’s the subject of a preliminary plan to install an underground water detention system made up of a series of subsurface storage pipes to capture runoff from a proposed eight-house development and convey the water over time into the area’s wetlands. That doesn’t make sense in a “sensitive drainage area.”
The flooding problem last week may have been worsened by residential sump pumps illegally piped into sewer lines. When it pours, the pumped water can cause sewer backups and stress the system. Village code prohibits sump pumps that empty into residential laundry sinks or sewer pipes; they must be routed into dry wells with a street right-of-way permit. The village must make residents better aware of that law and inspect to make sure sump pumps are installed properly, particularly in older homes that may be (unwittingly or not) in violation of current code.
What else can we do to avoid or protect from major flooding here? It’s the same mantra we’re hearing across the nation: Build Back Better. The village will have to upgrade infrastructure, including sewer lines, storm drains and retention basins. It must curb overbuilding and the clear-cutting of trees, and reevaluate its laws governing impervious surfaces on public and private property. These days having outdoor living space is very important to people, but we need to consider how that square foot coverage affects drainage and water runoff.
Because of the flood damage, many Scarsdale homeowners will have to rebuild. They might need to upgrade or add sump pumps, dry wells, or French drains. They definitely will need to consult water engineers, contractors and landscape experts to find the best solutions for their own property. Let’s hope they build back better.
It won’t be easy and it won’t be cheap. But it will be necessary.
