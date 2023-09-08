As Hurricane Lee intensifies, it’s a sure bet talk of undergrounding, or burying overhead power lines underground, will resurface. Such talk has recently turned into generative discussions as utility companies, under pressure from rising costs to respond to weather-related outages and complaints from consumers, local and state governments, are looking to become more climate resilient.
It’s time the village of Scarsdale joined that conversation more intentionally.
Burying power lines has been increasingly adopted for new infrastructure — roughly 20% of the electric distribution system in the U.S. is currently underground — since the cheaper start-up cost of installing above-ground power lines is no longer worth the costs of maintenance and power outages; not to mention the potential penalties: Con Edison and two other New York utility companies were ordered to pay more than $86 million for their inadequate and slow response to Tropical Storm Isaias, which knocked out power to nearly 1 million utility customers in August 2020.
Industry estimates suggest that the cost for installing electric lines underground ranges about $1 million to $3 million a mile, which is sometimes more than double the cost of running overhead lines — costs that may be borne by consumers. But those costs do not reflect the advantages and disadvantages of either power distribution method.
Above-ground pole lines can be set in nearly any type of terrain, and part of their lower installation costs comes from the fact that they are quicker to install than underground lines (no digging involved). It is also easier to spot issues, and they are easier to access and repair in case of damage. But that accessibility comes at the cost of being exposed to environmental assault. High winds, ice, torrential rain, falling trees — even vehicle collisions — can take them out and leave them down, depending on the severity of the incident. More maintenance is also generally necessary due to above-ground wires’ contact with the elements, and the necessity of pruning nearby tree branches.
Of course, underground lines also have their limitations. They cannot be placed in areas susceptible to flooding, due to the risk of expensive damages and difficult access resulting in longer repair times. In the past few years, areas of Scarsdale that have never flooded before have been submerged in torrential rainwater. With weather extremes on the rise, it’s going to be more challenging to map out areas acceptable for underground lines. In addition, the lines eventually are connected to overhead wires, which can be downed by weather or other factors. They also have to be marked as gas lines are, or they risk excavation damage.
Still, many towns — and homeowners who don’t want wires obstructing their view, or are afraid of large trees on their property taking out their power — are opting to shift away from above-ground wiring, as both consumers and utilities are starting to understand the value of underground wires, when compared to those overhead. The data used to calculate total value encompasses capital costs, operations and maintenance cost, lost local GDP during an outage, safety exposure of live wires after an incident, customer satisfaction, reliability (the ability of a power system to withstand instability, uncontrolled events and failures) and resiliency (measured by total time of line restoration).
In August, the town of Greenburgh announced that work to install underground power lines to serve about 60 houses of Hartsdale known for power outages would begin this month as part of Con Edison’s Underground Storm Resiliency Pilot program. (Yorktown was the first town in Westchester to join the pilot program in 2021.)
“Over the years many elected officials (myself included) have complained about frequent power outages,” Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner wrote in an announcement on the town’s website. “We have testified at Public Service Commissions, appeared before hearings that the State Legislature has had, and have asked that Con Ed try different approaches so residents will not have to experience major outages.”
In the past, Scarsdale officials have deflected responsibility, telling residents who have called for change that the village cannot tell Con Ed what to do — they could only petition the New York State Public Service Commission to order Con Ed to take action (as the town of Greenburgh has done).
We urge village officials to look into joining Con Ed’s pilot program to begin the process of moving power lines underground in the most outage-prone areas. Not only will the implementation costs ultimately pay for themselves in saved maintenance costs and fewer outages, but new climate resilience grants from the federal government are becoming increasingly available to offset those costs. For example, FEMA’s BRIC (Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities) and HMG (Hazard Mitigation Grant) programs provide support for local municipalities’ long-term projects, including undergrounding power lines.
Lives and livelihoods in Scarsdale are now almost fully reliant on access to reliable energy and the effects of power outages are becoming increasingly disruptive, and even threatening, the longer they drag on. It’s time for Scarsdale to revisit the underground wire conversation with more seriousness.
