After the 2020 census revealed a shift in New York’s population, an independent redistricting commission was appointed to redraw the lines for voter representation in New York State. But the commission came to an impasse last month, so state lawmakers, with a Democratic majority in both the Senate and the Assembly, acted quickly to draw up new maps and vote on them in time for candidates to get their names on ballots ahead of the June primary.
The bills containing the proposed congressional and state legislative district boundaries, mostly favoring Democratic candidates, were approved by lawmakers this week. It is now up to Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul to sign the bills into law, or veto them and start over. It is widely expected that she will OK the proposed boundaries.
But Republicans and good government groups are accusing New York’s Democrats of drawing the lines in their favor and rushing them into law. Michael Li of the Democracy Program at the Brennan Center for Justice, speaking to The New York Times, called the redistricting process “a master class in how to draw an effective gerrymander,” citing the fact that the map “gives Democrats 85% of the seats in a state that is not 85% Democratic.”
Partisan gerrymandering, in which the boundaries of an electoral constituency are manipulated to favor one party over another, is banned under a New York State constitutional amendment passed in 2014. That amendment includes a measure for creating a 10-member independent commission that would take lawmakers out of the redistricting process.
However, New York Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris, a Democrat, in a speech on the Senate floor Feb. 2, blamed New York’s previous Republican majority for creating the “flawed process” that put five Democrats and five Republicans on the commission. Ultimately, that split created a “deadlock,” he said, which led to the situation in which lawmakers had to draw the lines themselves. “We're doing the best we can with the limited timeframe,” he said. “We came up with fair maps that we can be proud of.”
A vocal opponent to the Democrats’ state legislative redistricting lines, New York Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy issued statements this week saying, “... Voters spoke loud and clear in rejecting their partisan power grab last year and in 2014, but Democrats are circumventing the will of the people,” and he said the GOP is “reviewing all of our legal options to protect the voices of millions of New Yorkers.”
We stand with the New York State League of Women Voters’ Feb. 1 statement, which says, “New Yorkers have been completely shut out from the redistricting process. Instead of ensuring that the public has a say in what their future districts will look like, the Legislature has instead disrespected the process put in place by voters in 2014 by planning to steamroll redistricting legislation through the Assembly and Senate. New Yorkers deserve a transparent and fair redistricting process, and it is shameful that the Legislature has denied them this.”
We agree with the League’s point of view that the maps released this week “reflect a Legislature that appears to care more about favoring partisan interests than it does for fair maps.”
As the League said, it is vital “that voters should choose their representatives, not that representatives should choose their voters.”
The new congressional maps give Democrats an edge in 22 of the states and 26 districts, or three more than they have now, which could tip the balance of power even more in their favor. They say they drew the lines fairly and in a way that will withstand legal scrutiny. But it sure does look like a blatant case of gerrymandering.
What we need in these divisive times is transparency and fairness, not more partisanship.
