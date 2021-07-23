A reader this week asked through our website whether the schools will require students and teachers to be vaccinated when schools reopen in the fall.
It may become necessary for schools to require COVID-19 vaccination for in-person learning. But for now that seems unlikely, since the COVID-19 vaccines were only given emergency use authorization, and are not included in the list of vaccines schools can mandate, such as those for measles, mumps and rubella, polio, chickenpox, hepatitis B, and diphtheria and tetanus and pertussis.
The official stance about the next school year is that they are planning for a “normal” return.
Will masks be required? It’s unclear. The schools are required to follow New York State guidelines, which will likely be updated this summer, hopefully with enough time for schools to respond effectively.
Throughout the pandemic there have been conflicting messages from the departments of health, the Centers for Disease Control and pediatrics associations. On July 9, for example, the CDC issued guidance saying that students and staff who have been fully vaccinated don’t have to wear masks in school. But on July 19, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommended that children over age 2 and staff wear masks indoors, even if they are vaccinated.
The rapidly changing guidelines and restrictions, as well as the emergance of variants of the virus, have made it difficult for schools to plan and communicate with the community, and decision-makers have struggled to keep up. Many of have been impatient and questioned their decisions, but we don’t think they were trying to mislead the community; rather, as the data and the guidance constantly morphed, our school leaders were constantly cautious.
We don’t know when children under 12 can be vaccinated, but when that time comes, we urge parents to consult with their pediatrician so that every child who is medically able to do so will get vaccinated. WIth COVID variants rampant, we all need to do our part to avoid getting infected, or spreading infection, because the higher the vaccination rate, the sooner we are likely to get past all of this.
